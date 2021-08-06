How to unlock Machete in COD Mobile for free

COD Mobile has another new melee weapon this season. Season 6: The Heat has already received a new melee with the launch of Undead Siege mode in COD Mobile. Earlier today, COD Mobile launched the Machete and players have two ways to unlock it.

Similar to every item in the game that is launched mid-season, players can pay to unlock the new item via a lucky draw. COD Mobile launched the Rottweiler Draw today, which has the Machete as one of the 10 items that players can pull from it. However, the main attraction is the DR-H Purebred Legendary skin. The skin has a golden body studded with diamonds, which glitter exuberantly in-game. Many players who have grinded the gold and diamond camo for DR-H might detest seeing such a paid skin be released in COD Mobile.

✨ He comes covered in gold and we aren't just talking about his pants.



Obtain the new operator Rott along with new legendary weapon and epic items in the #CODMobile store now! pic.twitter.com/pSfsaoYEpW — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) August 6, 2021

Players will be able to unlock the Machete from the new Seasonal event that was added to COD Mobile earlier today. They need to complete a few challenges to unlock the weapon and some Battle Pass XP that will help them progress through the tiers.

Complete Machete Madness event in COD Mobile and unlock new melee for free

The Machete has a damage output of 200, which is similar to every other melee weapon in the game. The range is that of the base knife category and it has a fire rate of 7.

Image via Call of Duty Mobile

Below are all the challenges players need to complete to unlock the base Machete in COD Mobile:

Play 5 multiplayer matches

Earn the Bloodthirsty medal 15 times in multiplayer matches

Kill 20 enemies with any SMG equipped with 5 attachments

Kill 5 enemies with any melee weapon

Kill 8 enemies with headshots in any mode

Kill 8 enemies with any Wrench (Wrench can be earned at Tier 1 of the Richtofen's Rewards in Undead Siege mode for free)

Win 3 matches with any Wrench equipped (Wrench must be equipped in-hand at the end of the match)

Also Read: How to easily unlock Aether Crystal camo on multiple weapons in COD Mobile

Edited by Sabine Algur