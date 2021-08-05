How to easily unlock Aether Crystal camo on multiple weapons in COD Mobile

The Aether Crystal camo is the latest completionist camo to be added to COD Mobile. Players can acquire this camo by playing the new zombie mode: Undead Siege. The objective of unlocking this camo is simple. All players need to do is kill a certain number of zombies with a weapon and do this while winning on Hard mode six times.

While there are many tips and tricks available on how to win on Hard mode, farming Aether Crystals can be difficult while concentrating on surviving for five nights. Furthermore, players need to keep in mind that every Hard mode game in COD Mobile lasts almost half an hour and, therefore, it may seem tenacious to play into too many games back to back. Therefore, it is best to secure the win as any progress on the Aether Crystal camo will not count if the win is not secured.

5 tips to easily unlock Aether Crystal camo in COD Mobile

1) Utilize daytime better

Start your gun kills from Day 1 (Image via YouTube)

Every day counts. Try to utilize your daytime to complete all the gun kills required. Do not use the Wrench to kill zombies; rather, use a weapon and finish off as many zombies as possible. Start this right from Day 1 and build up as much Aether Essence as possible to upgrade turrets.

2) Choose the best daytime loot locations

Drop into the heavily populated regions (Image via Call of Duty)

Always open the mini-map and see which regions have crystal symbols. These places will have more zombies. If the required gun kills with one weapon is completed, pick up another. Do not waste daytime kills or wait for zombie spawns during side missions. The best places to get zombie kills are Launch Base and Killhouse.

3) Get gold on desired weapons first

Unlock Gold camo on weapons first (Image via Reddit)

Since Aether Crystal is a high-tier completionist camo, COD Mobile players need to get Gold camo unlocked on the weapons they want Aether Crystal unlocked. There is no point killing zombies with a weapon that does not have a Gold camo as the progress will not count.

4) Get multiple weapon progress in a single game

Do not focus on getting kills with a single weapon; rather, progress on multiple weapons in every match. This way, the grind will be a lot shorter. If time is managed perfectly, COD Mobile players can progress on four or five weapons in every Hard mode match. This means they will unlock the Aether Crystal camo on multiple weapons after six matches.

5) Play with teammates and support each other's grind

It is difficult to beat Hard mode without teammates who communicate. Four COD Mobile players need to get together and communicate their weapon progress so that others can focus on completing missions, upgrading turrets and looting for the rest of the team.

Disclaimer: This article expresses the author's views.

Also Read: COD Mobile releases pay-to-win Wrench skin for Undead Siege

Edited by Sabine Algur