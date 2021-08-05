COD Mobile releases pay-to-win Wrench skin for Undead Siege

COD Mobile Season 6: The Heat re-released the zombie experience in the game with Undead Siege mode. With this mode, players can also unlock the new melee weapon in COD Mobile: Wrench. Wrench performs differently in multiplayer compared to its usage in Undead Siege mode. While it has similar 200 damage outputs in multiplayer, the damage of the Wrench in Undead Siege can be increased by upgrading one’s Talent level.

Furthermore, Wrench has other utilities in Undead Siege. COD Mobile players can use it to repair sentry turrets, grenade turrets and the Control Center. It can also be used to farm Aether Essence and deal damage to attacking zombies.

The hunt for new objectives & epic rewards!



🧟‍♀️🧟‍♂️ Get ready for the Aether Hunt event going live in #CODMobile tomorrow at 5PM PT! pic.twitter.com/Jm4JjmtfmI — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) August 5, 2021

A couple of days ago, COD Mobile added a new crate commemorating the release of the new zombie mode. The crate has the first Epic Wrench skin that players can purchase. Each crate is priced at 40CP and there are guaranteed epics at every 10 pulls. While the odds of pulling the Wrench skin might be low, many zombie regulars are opting for the crate to try and unlock this new Epic Wrench skin in COD Mobile.

The reason why players want this melee skin is simply because it comes with a bonus. Many times, COD Mobile has released pay-to-win skins, which many free-to-play players feel is unfair. Recently, the AK117 Nightwing skin was making a lot of noise, because it had pay-to-win ironsights. Multiple paid Fennec skins have great ironsight, which makes controlling the weapon a lot easier.

Wrench-Rig melee in COD Mobile has unlimited "recall" bonus

The unique factor with the Epic Wrench-Rig is that it offers a tactical advantage in Undead Siege mode. Wrench-Rig comes with a "Recall" button of its own, which players can use to teleport back to the Control Center at will. This lets players dump all the extra materials they collect into the Warehouse before going back to loot more. If all four players in the squad have this pay-to-win Wrench, they can collect a maximum amount of loot, divide it amongst themselves and upgrade their defenses faster.

While this may not seem major, the feature does come in handy when picking up multiple drops, completing missions and quickly returning to the base to deposit all materials. Players can judge for themselves if they think this Wrench is pay-to-win to the extent that it is game breaking.

Also Read: Easy tips to win every time on hard level of COD Mobile Undead Siege zombie mode

Edited by Sabine Algur