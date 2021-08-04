Easy tips to win every time on hard level of COD Mobile Undead Siege zombie mode

COD Mobile Season 6: The Heat started with a bang with the return of Zombies mode in the game. After much anticipation, the Undead Siege mode was launched on COD Mobile, much to the delight of all the fans.

The Zombies mode was taken out back in 2019, and ever since, the community has been pining for a return.

Even though it is a limited-time mode, gamers are grinding Undead Siege hard to unlock all the free rewards. There are two distinct modes in this mode; the first one is the casual mode, where the game lasts for three nights.

They're here and coming!

The time to defend your base and survive with your teammates is now!



The real deal, however, is the hard mode. Here, the game lasts for five nights, and it lives up to the "hard" tag. There are a few techniques to win this mode every time, but even then, it will not be the most straightforward grind to become the best in COD Mobile Zombies.

Three tips to win hard mode in COD Mobile Undead Siege

1) Grind the mode to complete challenges

Grinding challenges will unlock Aether stones and shards (Image via COD Mobile)

All players need to upgrade their talent level as high as possible to make their lives easier in hard mode. To do so, they need to gather Aether stones and shards, which they can only get by grinding the game. It is best to complete some complex challenges in casual mode before jumping into the harder one.

Users can complete missions like Daytime Side and kill 1000 zombies in casual mode. This will unlock many shards and Aether stones that they can use to upgrade their defense for a better chance in hard mode.

2) Wisely choose which talent to upgrade faster

Use the talent upgrades wisely (Image via COD Mobile)

Players need to spend their talent upgrades wisely. If being on offense is the choice, it is best to upgrade the turret and weapon damage. Also, they must focus on upgrading player health to better survive attacking zombie waves.

More weapon damage will kill zombies faster, making the grind easier.

3) Play with a team and communicate

Playing solo is a risky way to go in Undead Siege (Image via COD Mobile)

Undead Siege requires good communication and teamwork to survive all five nights. The waves will grow exponentially in the last night, and it will be very tough to survive without the right help. Playing with a team will make a huge difference.

All the above points aside, if players want to grind for Aether Crystal camo, it is best to kill zombies in the daytime. Furthermore, completing the side missions to get loads of zombies to spawn around the team makes the grind easier.

