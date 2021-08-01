COD Mobile Zombies: Battle Pass and other rewards revealed

COD Mobile Zombies is finally out, and the long-anticipated mode has a lot going on for players to get up to speed before they start raining fire on the brain-eaters. COD Mobile Zombies will be a limited-time mode, and within this time, players have to complete a lot of challenges and kill scores of zombies to unlock all the free rewards.

There are many rewards that players can go through, but the higher-tier ones will not be easy to unlock.

COD Mobile players need to protect Richtofen's Control Center from getting attacked by hordes of Zombies in the night. Zombies mode offers two main modes: Casual and Hard. Players can try both, but the Hard mode is more rewarding.

During the day, which lasts for around two and a half minutes, players need to loot supplies before getting back to the base as night approaches.

Work day and night to strategize your survival.

Utilize the day to gather your resources, and prepare to defend during the night.



Undead Siege will be available to play in #CODMobile later today at 5PM PT!#Day0Night0 pic.twitter.com/DFsNc10ugA — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) July 31, 2021

Zombies can be killed with guns, turrets, and the Wrench melee. In Casual mode, players have to survive three nights instead of five nights in the Hard mode. Every night gets harder to manage as the waves of zombies increase as the nights go on. Some zombies are more difficult to kill than others, and all do not attack the players. For example, Machine Gunner and Warden zombies only attack the base.

Battle Pass rewards for playing COD Mobile Undead Siege

Undead Siege mode in COD Mobile has its own dedicated Battle Pass (BP). XP earned by playing Zombies mode will contribute to the regular Battle Pass. For BP to progress in Zombies mode, players need to complete active challenges. These challenges go from easy to hard and are divided between the Casual and Hard modes. There are 50 tiers of rewards in Zombies mode BP.

Zombies only Battle Pass in COD Mobile (Image via COD Mobile)

There are two rewards that COD Mobile Players will definitely want to grind for. On tier 45 is the Zombified Tank Dempsey character skin and on Tier 50 is an epic Shorty weapon blueprint.

Tank Dempsey-Turned character skin (Image via COD Mobile)

Grind through the entire Undead Siege Battle Pass to earn all 50 tiers of free rewards.

Epic Shorty blueprint in Zombies BP (Image via COD Mobile)

COD Mobile has not specified how long this mode will be in the game, so players should get cracking with their teammates if they wish to win the Hard mode and unlock the free rewards.

