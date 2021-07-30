How to unlock Martyrdom perk in COD Mobile?

COD Mobile Season 6: The Heat has arrived and players can experience a new themed Battle Pass with 50 tiers of cosmetics and weapons that are waiting to be unlocked.

There is a new weapon that COD Mobile players will definitely want to unlock as fast as possible. The MX9 SMG is available for free in Tier 21 of the Battle Pass. An epic blueprint can also be obtained at Tier 50 of the premium Battle Pass.

With the new season, there are also new events and challenges to complete. Players who grind through these challenges will earn various free rewards, along with Battle Pass XP, which will make unlocking content a lot easier.

Along with all the new cosmetics, there are also new gameplay elements that players might be interested in unlocking as quickly as possible. Swarm scorestreak is out, and players have to grind the Battle Pass to tier 14 to unlock it. Another new addition to the game is the new red perk: Martyrdom.

Martyrdom offers tactical advantage in COD Mobile multiplayer modes

Call of Duty players are very familiar with this perk as it has existed in multiplayer loadouts for a long time. This perk drops a live grenade after a player is killed with the intention of killing an enemy who might be unfortunate to be nearby.

The live fuse of a martyrdom perk takes less time to explode compared to a normal grenade. This attribute makes it difficult for enemies to push the objective or other potential enemies right after killing a player with the Martyrdom perk equipped. There are a lot of tactical advantages of using this perk, and COD Mobile players can experiment with this new perk in various modes after they unlock it.

Also Read: COD Mobile Season 6 all Battle Pass tiers revealed, unlock Swarm scorestreak and more

Unlock the Martyrdom perk by completing a few easy challenges

Players need to head over to Seasonal Events on COD Mobile to complete the "Martyrdom" event. Below are all the missions players need to complete to unlock the perk:

Complete this event to unlock the new perk (image via COD Mobile)

Use the War Machine Operator Skill three times in multiplayer (MP) matches

Earn the Avenger Medal 20 times in MP matches

Use frag grenade 20 times in any mode

Kill 20 enemies with the Shrapnel perk equipped in MP matches

Kill 15 enemies with any lethal equipment in MP matches

Players can equip the perk after unlocking it from their loadouts.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod