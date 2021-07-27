COD Mobile Patch Notes: All Season 6 weapon nerfs and buffs everything you need to know

COD Mobile patch notes for Season 6: The Heat are out, and with less than a day remaining for Season 5 to conclude, players have a chance to peek into what will be changing in the title this upcoming season.
Season 6 will be a major update as zombies mark a return with the Undead Siege mode. Based on the Battle Pass, players can unlock new scorestreaks, Operator skins, weapon blueprints, and more. Furthermore, there are new maps, weapons, and a whole new Battle Pass for players to unlock rewards.
Every season COD Mobile players see weapon adjustments take place that change the existing meta in the game. The upcoming nerfs and buffs for Season 6 will see DR-H get buffed and much hated Thermite receive a nerf. Read on for the official COD Mobile patch notes.
Official patch notes for COD Mobile Season 6 weapon adjustments
These Patch Notes were collected from the Garena Server, but they are the same for the global version of COD Mobile.
Weapon balance adjustment
DR-H
- Without any attachment: Slight adjustments to bullet spread
- 25 Round OTM Mag: decrease ADS time
- 30 Round OTM Mag: increase movement speed and increase ADS movement speed
AK117
- Without any attachment: Enhance hip-fire accuracy
- OWC Marksman: Decrease vertical recoil, Decrease horizontal recoil
- MIP Extended Light Barrel: Decrease ADS time
- YKM Integral Suppressor: Decrease ADS time
- 40 Round Extended Mag: Increase movement speed, Decrease reload time
- 48 Round Extended Mag: Increase movement speed, Decrease reload time
MK2
- .30-30 Ammo: Increased head part Damage multiplier
Striker
- Without any attachment: Increase Damage Range
- Increase reload speed
- Slightly increase ADS Bullet Spread
Throwables
- Thermite: decrease the burn damage slightly, decrease the duration of the speed reducing effect, decrease the explosion range slightly
Melee
- Axe: Slightly decrease the damage range and the time to land a hit
- Baseball Bat: Slightly decrease the damage range and the time to land a hit
- Sickle: Slightly increase the damage range
For more patch notes, players can head to the Garena Call of Duty Mobile Facebook page and check out the other adjustments in Multiplayer and Battle Royale.