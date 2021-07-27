COD Mobile Patch Notes: All Season 6 weapon nerfs and buffs everything you need to know

COD Mobile patch notes for Season 6: The Heat are out, and with less than a day remaining for Season 5 to conclude, players have a chance to peek into what will be changing in the title this upcoming season.

Announcing Season 6: The Heat

Prepare to relocate with new maps, operators, weapons, and more!



🆕 New season is deploying in #CODMobile on 7/30 UTC! pic.twitter.com/MVBR6ZwxHA — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) July 27, 2021

Season 6 will be a major update as zombies mark a return with the Undead Siege mode. Based on the Battle Pass, players can unlock new scorestreaks, Operator skins, weapon blueprints, and more. Furthermore, there are new maps, weapons, and a whole new Battle Pass for players to unlock rewards.

🔧🛡 Strategize to survive and protect your base with teamwork and turrets against a horde of undead!

🧟‍♀️🧟‍♂️ New cooperative (PVE) limited time mode taking place on the Battle Royale map, Isolated.



🌕 Undead Siege is coming soon to #CODMobile!#Day0Night0 pic.twitter.com/Zc8sbZyDNE — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) July 24, 2021

Every season COD Mobile players see weapon adjustments take place that change the existing meta in the game. The upcoming nerfs and buffs for Season 6 will see DR-H get buffed and much hated Thermite receive a nerf. Read on for the official COD Mobile patch notes.

Official patch notes for COD Mobile Season 6 weapon adjustments

These Patch Notes were collected from the Garena Server, but they are the same for the global version of COD Mobile.

Weapon balance adjustment

DR-H

Without any attachment: Slight adjustments to bullet spread

25 Round OTM Mag: decrease ADS time

30 Round OTM Mag: increase movement speed and increase ADS movement speed

AK117

Without any attachment: Enhance hip-fire accuracy

OWC Marksman: Decrease vertical recoil, Decrease horizontal recoil

MIP Extended Light Barrel: Decrease ADS time

YKM Integral Suppressor: Decrease ADS time

40 Round Extended Mag: Increase movement speed, Decrease reload time

48 Round Extended Mag: Increase movement speed, Decrease reload time

MK2

.30-30 Ammo: Increased head part Damage multiplier

Striker

Without any attachment: Increase Damage Range

Increase reload speed

Slightly increase ADS Bullet Spread

Throwables

Thermite: decrease the burn damage slightly, decrease the duration of the speed reducing effect, decrease the explosion range slightly

Melee

Axe: Slightly decrease the damage range and the time to land a hit

Baseball Bat: Slightly decrease the damage range and the time to land a hit

Sickle: Slightly increase the damage range

For more patch notes, players can head to the Garena Call of Duty Mobile Facebook page and check out the other adjustments in Multiplayer and Battle Royale.

