Will COD Mobile's Undead Siege mode change the game for good?

COD Mobile recently released a cinematic trailer for the upcoming mode 'Undead Siege'. Season 6 of COD Mobile might be a game changer with the release of this new mode. Zombies mode is an integral part of the Call of Duty franchise and with Zombies returning on COD Mobile, things will only get crazier.

However, devs have notified COD Mobile players that it is going to be a limited time mode unless the traffic is excellent and convinces them to make the mode permanent. If the hype is taken into consideration, Undead Siege is going to have a lot of takers who are eagerly waiting for the release.

🔧🛡 Strategize to survive and protect your base with teamwork and turrets against a horde of undead!

🧟‍♀️🧟‍♂️ New cooperative (PVE) limited time mode taking place on the Battle Royale map, Isolated.



🌕 Undead Siege is coming soon to #CODMobile!#Day0Night0 pic.twitter.com/Zc8sbZyDNE — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) July 24, 2021

If Undead Siege becomes popular on COD Mobile, it might affect some other mode. At the moment, other than Multiplayer, Battle Royale is the only other popular mode.

However, it does not come close to multiplayer in terms of popularity. With all the innovative updates, there might be a lot of Battle Royale players who grind the mode regularly and complete missions to unlock rewards.

With Undead Siege on the way, Battle Royale might be at risk. Leaks have suggested that Undead Siege will take place inside Battle Royale, which might keep the Isolated map busy. Aether Crystals are also appearing all over the Isolated map, suggesting that the leaks are true.

Shipment playlist might also take a hit in COD Mobile

Players like to grind free Completionist camos, and the grind for Damascus and Diamond is unreal inside COD Mobile. It takes a lot of time to unlock these skins and the best place to do it is on the Shipment 2019 map.

The small map allows for easy kills, and playing re-spawn modes on Shipment is the best way to complete camo grinds. According to Season 6 leaks, a new completionist camo is coming to COD Mobile. Aether Crystals camo is coming next season but players can only unlock it by playing Undead Siege.

📩 Transmission received:

❓ Location: Unknown

❓ Sender: Unknown

❓ Purpose: Unknown

⬆ Investigation team deployed to transmission site.#Day0Night0 pic.twitter.com/wx84OC7XWi — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) July 22, 2021

If COD Mobile allows players to unlock other camos on Undead Siege by eliminating waves of zombies, Shipment 2019 might be at risk of losing its grind-loving player base.

While this is simply speculation, it is clear that Undead Siege is going to change COD Mobile one way or another. The future is just four days away as Season 5 of COD Mobile comes to an end.

