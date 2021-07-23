How to unlock Rewind Battle Royale Class in COD Mobile

COD Mobile Battle Royale has a new class for its players to help turn back time in the game. For the first time, they will have the chance to unlock a class that can actually help them come back from imminent death traps in COD Mobile Battle Royale.

While the world may still be determining how to travel through time, COD Mobile devs have solved it within the game with the new class: Rewind. The Rewind class will allow players to turn back time and go back to the position they were in a few seconds ago.

New Rewind class in COD Mobile (Image via COD Mobile)

For example, if a player leaves a shelter and goes into the open only to realize a sniper is hardscoping them, they can simply use the Rewind class and go back to the shelter once again. Only, this time, they should remember to use smoke or vehicles before leaving the compound, because every Battle Royale class takes a few moments to recharge.

The class was teased almost a month ago, but now it is finally in the game in the last week of the season. Players can unlock the Rewind class by completing a set of challenges that they will find in the Featured Events section.

Complete these challenges to unlock the Rewind Battle Royale class in COD Mobile

Players will have to head to the Featured Events section where a new event, the Temporal Anomaly, was added today.

Temporal Anomaly in Featured Events (Image via COD Mobile)

Below are all the challenges players need to complete to unlock the Rewind class:

Play 3 BR matches

Play 5 BR matches

Earn the Floater Medal once in a BR match (Swim for more than 500 meters)

Use the Class Chips 8 times in BR matches

Use the Poltergeist class 5 times in BR matches (Poltergeist is available in the Credit Store now!)

Travel 1,000 meters by boat in BR matches

Obtain 3 airdrops in BR matches

Kill 7 enemies in BR matches

Kill 3 enemies with headshots in BR matches

Assist teammates 5 times in BR matches

The event is here for six days so players will have to grind it within this week to earn all the rewards, including the Rewind class.

