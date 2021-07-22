COD Mobile teases Zombie mode return with sketchy telecast video

COD Mobile has been teasing the return of Zombies mode in the global version of the game for the longest time. After months and months of waiting, COD Mobile players will finally play the fan-favorite mode once again.

The release of the mode is supposed to take place later this year. However, COD Mobile has early plans to get its players acclimatized with the zombie experience. In the past few weeks COD Mobile has tweeted and posted various videos and teasers of an upcoming zombie event.

This upcoming mode will take place on the Battle Royale map: Isolated. Last week players saw a video of the Sakura lake turning pink and purple, a common color gradient for Zombies mode.

The presence of Aetherium Crystals all over the Battle Royale map in the Chinese version also confirms the speculation.

Today COD Mobile posted another video where several voices could be heard. These voices have been identified to be of several characters who are already in the game. The voices belong to Tank Dempsey, Edward Richtofen and Nikolai Belinski.

Below are the three voice lines heard in the telecast:

"Soldier meet us at the new location. This is our last chance!"

"Your memories from other fragmented universes seem to be overlapping."

"The continuity of time and space has been irrevocably disturbed. Someone must be here."

All the three characters mentioned above are from the Zombie series by Treyarch. This further confirms that zombie related content is coming to COD Mobile next season.

New melee weapon "Wrench" confirmed in COD Mobile

COD Mobile has confirmed a new melee weapon is coming into the game. This weapon is also related to the addition of zombies. As predicted before, Wrench is being released on COD Mobile in Season 6.

📖 Study the prints well... Your life will depend on it.#Day0Night0 pic.twitter.com/DfkCezbxWg — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) July 21, 2021

The wrench that can be seen in the tweet is the epic variant and will most probably be a paid blueprint of the weapon. However, free-to-play players will have some kind of event to unlock this weapon in the game when it officially comes out.

Also Read: COD Mobile: Season 6 Battle Pass rewards leaked

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul