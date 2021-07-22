COD Mobile: Season 6 Battle Pass rewards leaked

COD Mobile Season 6 is right around the corner and leaks about the new season are starting to come in. After the Ghost and naval-themed season, the story arc goes on and new characters are on the line to be introduced to the game.

COD Mobile players can also expect the return of Captain Price in the upcoming season's Battle Pass. Captain Price is a fan favorite and any new re-skin is always well appreciated by the entire community. The Modern Warfare character has immortalized himself through his selfless acts over the years across multiple titles.

Soap MacTavish, another fan favorite and close ally of Captain Price, is also set to return. COD Mobile players already have a Soap skin from the Season 4 Battle Pass before the reset happened in October 2020.

Epic weapon blueprints and operator skins in COD Mobile Season 6 Battle Pass

All Battle Passes on COD Mobile consist of 50 tiers of content, but only a few are free. The rest can be acquired by purchasing the premium Battle Pass. Apart from the four operator skins, the premium pass also has four epic blueprints, aside from the tier 50 epic blueprint of any brand new weapon that is released in the game with the season drop.

Free-to-play gamers can unlock the base version of the new weapon by grinding to tier 21 of the free Battle Pass. In Season 6, the MX9 SMG will be the Battle Pass weapon. Based on the early access reveal from the test server, MX9 is going to be a very fast firing SMG, similar to the QXR with an incredible time-to-kill. Whether it will become the meta will be stated after the season launches. Read on to see all the leaked Battle Pass weapons and characters coming to COD Mobile in Season 6.

Season 6 MX9 BattlePass Blueprint #CODMobile pic.twitter.com/Xe4w6KAhJ9 — Call of Duty Mobile News (@codmINTEL) July 20, 2021

Weapon blueprints and character skins

All leaked weapon skins for Season 6 Battle Pass (Image via Gamer's Spot/Youtube)

MX9 - Stone Serpent

DL Q33 - Black Market

Soap - Takedown

Domino - Revolutionary

Price - The Captain

Rosa - Double Agent

Note: These are all leaks and none of them have been verified by COD Mobile.

