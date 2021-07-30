COD Mobile Season 6 all Battle Pass tiers revealed, unlock Swarm scorestreak and more

COD Mobile has dropped its latest season and a horde of new content has been added to the game. Season 6: The Heat will see players grind a new themed Battle Pass. There are 50 Battle Pass tiers filled with exclusive rewards. Premium Battle Pass owners will get to unlock all 50 tiers, but free-to-play players will also have the chance to unlock some exclusive Season 6 content.
Free Battle Pass tiers:
- Tier 1 - Scout - Fine Art
- Tier 3 - GKS Epiphany
- Tier 8 - ATV Fine Art
- Tier 14 - Swarm
- Tier 16 - Sticker - Poison Arrow
- Tier 21 - MX9 SMG
- Tier 26 - Mechanic Fine Art
- Tier 31 - HS0405 Epiphany
- Tier 34 - Airborne Fine Art
- Tier 36 - Clown Fine Art
- Tier 38 - Charm - Rhinestone Panther
- Tier 41 - AK-47 Epiphany
- Tier 46 - Calling Card - Rugged
- Tier 50 - Razorback Epiphany
Premium Battle Pass main tiers:
- Tier 1 - Rosa Double Agent
- Tier 1 - ICR-1 Blodd Money
- Tier 1 - Calling Card - Escape in Style
- Tier 1 - Charm - Stay Frosty
- Tier 10 - DL Q33 - Black Market
- Tier 12 - Price - The Captain
- Tier 15 - Emote - Juggle and Shoot
- Tier 30 - HG-40 - All Angles
- Tier 35 - Domino - Revolutionary
- Tier 40 - Type 25 - Jungle Militia
- Tier 45 - Backpack - Sling Bag
- Tier 50 - Soap - Takedown
- Tier 50 - MX9 - Stone Serpent
- Tier 50 - Frame - Jungle Militia
- Tier 50 - Avatar - Grizzled Command
COD Mobile players who purchase the premium Battle Pass will also get back all the COD points they have spent to purchase it. This will allow them to purchase the upcoming Battle Pass for the next season. Furthermore, they can use these COD points to purchase cosmetics via crates or lucky draws.
New Scorestreak Swarm might become a hot favorite soon in COD Mobile
Swarm from Black Ops has been added to the game and players can unlock it from Tier 14 of the free Battle Pass on COD Mobile.
Swarm is a group of five Hunter Killer Drones that will be released at once and players will get multiple kills via it in re-spawn game modes. Furthermore, Hunter Killer Drones also allow players to recon enemy spawns, thereby helping the team get enemy positions in the map. Swarm might prove very useful in competitive matches and it will be proved during the Stage 3 matches of the COD Mobile World Championship that will start soon. Swarm requires 1100 points to unlock in matches.
Also Read: COD Mobile Patch Notes: All Season 6 weapon nerfs and buffs everything you need to know