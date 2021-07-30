COD Mobile Season 6 all Battle Pass tiers revealed, unlock Swarm scorestreak and more

COD Mobile has dropped its latest season and a horde of new content has been added to the game. Season 6: The Heat will see players grind a new themed Battle Pass. There are 50 Battle Pass tiers filled with exclusive rewards. Premium Battle Pass owners will get to unlock all 50 tiers, but free-to-play players will also have the chance to unlock some exclusive Season 6 content.

6️⃣🔥 Season 6: The Heat is LIVE!



Unlock new characters and weapons in the new Battle Pass and engage in battle on new maps and modes!



New season available to play now in #CODMobile pic.twitter.com/YqO40l3nEU — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) July 30, 2021

Free Battle Pass tiers:

Tier 1 - Scout - Fine Art

Tier 3 - GKS Epiphany

Tier 8 - ATV Fine Art

Tier 14 - Swarm

Tier 16 - Sticker - Poison Arrow

Tier 21 - MX9 SMG

Tier 26 - Mechanic Fine Art

Tier 31 - HS0405 Epiphany

Tier 34 - Airborne Fine Art

Tier 36 - Clown Fine Art

Tier 38 - Charm - Rhinestone Panther

Tier 41 - AK-47 Epiphany

Tier 46 - Calling Card - Rugged

Tier 50 - Razorback Epiphany

Premium Battle Pass main tiers:

Premium Battle Pass tiers in COD Mobile (Image via COD Mobile)

Tier 1 - Rosa Double Agent

Tier 1 - ICR-1 Blodd Money

Tier 1 - Calling Card - Escape in Style

Tier 1 - Charm - Stay Frosty

Tier 10 - DL Q33 - Black Market

Tier 12 - Price - The Captain

Tier 15 - Emote - Juggle and Shoot

Tier 30 - HG-40 - All Angles

Tier 35 - Domino - Revolutionary

Tier 40 - Type 25 - Jungle Militia

Tier 45 - Backpack - Sling Bag

Tier 50 - Soap - Takedown

Tier 50 - MX9 - Stone Serpent

Tier 50 - Frame - Jungle Militia

Tier 50 - Avatar - Grizzled Command

COD Mobile players who purchase the premium Battle Pass will also get back all the COD points they have spent to purchase it. This will allow them to purchase the upcoming Battle Pass for the next season. Furthermore, they can use these COD points to purchase cosmetics via crates or lucky draws.

New Scorestreak Swarm might become a hot favorite soon in COD Mobile

Swarm from Black Ops has been added to the game and players can unlock it from Tier 14 of the free Battle Pass on COD Mobile.

Swarm is a group of five Hunter Killer Drones that will be released at once and players will get multiple kills via it in re-spawn game modes. Furthermore, Hunter Killer Drones also allow players to recon enemy spawns, thereby helping the team get enemy positions in the map. Swarm might prove very useful in competitive matches and it will be proved during the Stage 3 matches of the COD Mobile World Championship that will start soon. Swarm requires 1100 points to unlock in matches.

Also Read: COD Mobile Patch Notes: All Season 6 weapon nerfs and buffs everything you need to know

Edited by Sabine Algur