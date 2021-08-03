COD Mobile Season 6: All free rewards players can unlock this season

COD Mobile Season 6: The Heat is probably a treasure trove of cosmetics for free-to-play players. There are already loads of free items that they can acquire, and the season is not even a week old.
Many more items are yet to come, and this article lists all the free items that gamers can unlock this season.
Free Battle Pass tiers
- Tier 1 - Scout - Fine Art
- Tier 3 - GKS Epiphany
- Tier 8 - ATV Fine Art
- Tier 14 - Swarm
- Tier 16 - Sticker - Poison Arrow
- Tier 21 - MX9 SMG
- Tier 26 - Mechanic Fine Art
- Tier 31 - HS0405 Epiphany
- Tier 34 - Airborne Fine Art
- Tier 36 - Clown Fine Art
- Tier 38 - Charm - Rhinestone Panther
- Tier 41 - AK-47 Epiphany
- Tier 46 - Calling Card - Rugged
- Tier 50 - Razorback Epiphany
Free seasonal events
Survival of the Fittest
- Defender - Macaw
- Ninja - Macaw
- Knife - Macaw
- Calling Card - Beach Day
- BK57 - Mosaic
Martyrdom
- AK-47 - Macaw
- New red perk - Martyrdom
- Avatar - From Dog, With Love
Featured events
Alcatraz Anarchy
- Boat - Guarana
- Motorcycle - Mosaic
- Parachute - Mosaic
- Battery- Mosaic
Slums Scuffle
- SMRS- Guarana
- Sticker- Striker
- AGR 556- Mosaic
Monthly login calendar
- Day 13 - SMRS - Epiphany
- Day 16 - HBRa3 - Epiphany
- Day 20 - Backpack 1 - Epiphany
- Day 22 - Archangel - Militant
- Day 25 - M16 - Epiphany
Undead Siege
- MSMC - Horde
- Boat - Infected
- BY15 - Horde
- M4LMG - Horde
- Helicopter - Infected
- Clown - Infected
- S36 - Horde
- Tank Dempsey - Turned
- Shorty - Aether Machine
Clan rewards in COD Mobile
- Firebreak - The Fire Team
- Chestpiece - The Fire Team
- Helmet - The Fire Team
- Operator - Ronin
- Ronin's Helmet
- Ronin's Chestpiece
- Ronin's Backpack
- RUS-79U - Cagebreaker
- QXR - Rebirth
- M16 - Viscous Shoal
- QQ9 - Viscous Shoal
- RUS-79U - Brushed Chrome
- QXR - Brushed Chrome
- BK57 - Piranha
- AK117 - Piranha
- MSMC - Piranha
- Knife - Piranha
- J358 - Piranha
- Frag Grenade - Piranha
- Smoke Grenade - Piranha
- Chopper - Ambush
- DL Q33 - Ambush
- ASM10 - Ambush
- Knife - Ambush
- SMRS - Ambush
- Frag Grenade - Ambush
- Flashbang grenade - Ambush
Other than all the rewards listed above, players can also earn rank rewards based on their progress in rank matches. Rank tiers reset every 60 days, and new prizes are added to the game.
Furthermore, a new event will be launched in-game in two days, and that will also have more free rewards to offer.