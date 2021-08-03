COD Mobile Season 6: All free rewards players can unlock this season

COD Mobile Season 6: The Heat is probably a treasure trove of cosmetics for free-to-play players. There are already loads of free items that they can acquire, and the season is not even a week old.

Many more items are yet to come, and this article lists all the free items that gamers can unlock this season.

Free Battle Pass tiers

Free Battle Pass rewards (Image via COD Mobile)

Tier 1 - Scout - Fine Art

Tier 3 - GKS Epiphany

Tier 8 - ATV Fine Art

Tier 14 - Swarm

Tier 16 - Sticker - Poison Arrow

Tier 21 - MX9 SMG

Tier 26 - Mechanic Fine Art

Tier 31 - HS0405 Epiphany

Tier 34 - Airborne Fine Art

Tier 36 - Clown Fine Art

Tier 38 - Charm - Rhinestone Panther

Tier 41 - AK-47 Epiphany

Tier 46 - Calling Card - Rugged

Tier 50 - Razorback Epiphany

Free seasonal events

Seasonal and featured events have a lot of free rewards (Image via COD Mobile)

Survival of the Fittest

Defender - Macaw

Ninja - Macaw

Knife - Macaw

Calling Card - Beach Day

BK57 - Mosaic

Martyrdom

AK-47 - Macaw

New red perk - Martyrdom

Avatar - From Dog, With Love

Featured events

Alcatraz Anarchy

Boat - Guarana

Motorcycle - Mosaic

Parachute - Mosaic

Battery- Mosaic

Slums Scuffle

SMRS- Guarana

Sticker- Striker

AGR 556- Mosaic

Monthly login calendar

Day 13 - SMRS - Epiphany

Day 16 - HBRa3 - Epiphany

Day 20 - Backpack 1 - Epiphany

Day 22 - Archangel - Militant

Day 25 - M16 - Epiphany

Undead Siege

The Undead Siege free Battle Pass (Image via COD Mobile)

MSMC - Horde

Boat - Infected

BY15 - Horde

M4LMG - Horde

Helicopter - Infected

Clown - Infected

S36 - Horde

Tank Dempsey - Turned

Shorty - Aether Machine

Clan rewards in COD Mobile

The Clan Store in COD Mobile (Image via COD Mobile)

Firebreak - The Fire Team

Chestpiece - The Fire Team

Helmet - The Fire Team

Operator - Ronin

Ronin's Helmet

Ronin's Chestpiece

Ronin's Backpack

RUS-79U - Cagebreaker

QXR - Rebirth

M16 - Viscous Shoal

QQ9 - Viscous Shoal

RUS-79U - Brushed Chrome

QXR - Brushed Chrome

BK57 - Piranha

AK117 - Piranha

MSMC - Piranha

Knife - Piranha

J358 - Piranha

Frag Grenade - Piranha

Smoke Grenade - Piranha

Chopper - Ambush

DL Q33 - Ambush

ASM10 - Ambush

Knife - Ambush

SMRS - Ambush

Frag Grenade - Ambush

Flashbang grenade - Ambush

Other than all the rewards listed above, players can also earn rank rewards based on their progress in rank matches. Rank tiers reset every 60 days, and new prizes are added to the game.

Furthermore, a new event will be launched in-game in two days, and that will also have more free rewards to offer.

