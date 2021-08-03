Create
Notifications
×

COD Mobile Season 6: All free rewards players can unlock this season

All free rewards to unlock in Season 6 (Image via Call of Duty)
All free rewards to unlock in Season 6 (Image via Call of Duty)
Avhinandan Chakraborty
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Aug 03, 2021, 06:35 AM ET

33 mins ago

Listicle

COD Mobile Season 6: The Heat is probably a treasure trove of cosmetics for free-to-play players. There are already loads of free items that they can acquire, and the season is not even a week old.

Many more items are yet to come, and this article lists all the free items that gamers can unlock this season.

Free Battle Pass tiers

Free Battle Pass rewards (Image via COD Mobile)
Free Battle Pass rewards (Image via COD Mobile)
  • Tier 1 - Scout - Fine Art
  • Tier 3 - GKS Epiphany
  • Tier 8 - ATV Fine Art
  • Tier 14 - Swarm
  • Tier 16 - Sticker - Poison Arrow
  • Tier 21 - MX9 SMG
  • Tier 26 - Mechanic Fine Art
  • Tier 31 - HS0405 Epiphany
  • Tier 34 - Airborne Fine Art
  • Tier 36 - Clown Fine Art
  • Tier 38 - Charm - Rhinestone Panther
  • Tier 41 - AK-47 Epiphany
  • Tier 46 - Calling Card - Rugged
  • Tier 50 - Razorback Epiphany

Free seasonal events

Seasonal and featured events have a lot of free rewards (Image via COD Mobile)
Seasonal and featured events have a lot of free rewards (Image via COD Mobile)

Survival of the Fittest

  • Defender - Macaw
  • Ninja - Macaw
  • Knife - Macaw
  • Calling Card - Beach Day
  • BK57 - Mosaic

Martyrdom

  • AK-47 - Macaw
  • New red perk - Martyrdom
  • Avatar - From Dog, With Love

Featured events

Alcatraz Anarchy

  • Boat - Guarana
  • Motorcycle - Mosaic
  • Parachute - Mosaic
  • Battery- Mosaic

Slums Scuffle

  • SMRS- Guarana
  • Sticker- Striker
  • AGR 556- Mosaic

Monthly login calendar

  • Day 13 - SMRS - Epiphany
  • Day 16 - HBRa3 - Epiphany
  • Day 20 - Backpack 1 - Epiphany
  • Day 22 - Archangel - Militant
  • Day 25 - M16 - Epiphany

Undead Siege

The Undead Siege free Battle Pass (Image via COD Mobile)
The Undead Siege free Battle Pass (Image via COD Mobile)
  • MSMC - Horde
  • Boat - Infected
  • BY15 - Horde
  • M4LMG - Horde
  • Helicopter - Infected
  • Clown - Infected
  • S36 - Horde
  • Tank Dempsey - Turned
  • Shorty - Aether Machine

Clan rewards in COD Mobile

The Clan Store in COD Mobile (Image via COD Mobile)
The Clan Store in COD Mobile (Image via COD Mobile)
  • Firebreak - The Fire Team
  • Chestpiece - The Fire Team
  • Helmet - The Fire Team
  • Operator - Ronin
  • Ronin's Helmet
  • Ronin's Chestpiece
  • Ronin's Backpack
  • RUS-79U - Cagebreaker
  • QXR - Rebirth
  • M16 - Viscous Shoal
  • QQ9 - Viscous Shoal
  • RUS-79U - Brushed Chrome
  • QXR - Brushed Chrome
  • BK57 - Piranha
  • AK117 - Piranha
  • MSMC - Piranha
  • Knife - Piranha
  • J358 - Piranha
  • Frag Grenade - Piranha
  • Smoke Grenade - Piranha
  • Chopper - Ambush
  • DL Q33 - Ambush
  • ASM10 - Ambush
  • Knife - Ambush
  • SMRS - Ambush
  • Frag Grenade - Ambush
  • Flashbang grenade - Ambush

Other than all the rewards listed above, players can also earn rank rewards based on their progress in rank matches. Rank tiers reset every 60 days, and new prizes are added to the game.

Furthermore, a new event will be launched in-game in two days, and that will also have more free rewards to offer.

Edited by Ravi Iyer
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी