COD: Mobile World Championship Stage 3 - South Asia and Middle East region suffers the wrath of hackers

COD: Warzone isn't the only game from Activision that is riddled with hackers. Instead, COD: Mobile also saw an infestation of hackers following the latest update. To make matters even worse, the update came right before the weekend when the South Asia and Middle East region had its Stage 3 WC matches.

256 teams were competing in the regional qualifiers with the goal of making it to the regional playoffs or Stage 4 of the COD: Mobile World Championship. Since only the top 8 teams can make it to the regional playoffs, the stakes were extremely high.

The best teams from the region, such as 3rB, GodLike, Team Vitality, Insidious Esports, True Rippers, Revenant Esports and others had been competing for a spot in the top 8 and naturally, they gave it their all. However, it is frustrating, if not completely game ruining, when players have to go up against a team full of hackers or cheaters, to qualify for the next stage of the $2 million COD: Mobile tournament.

Top Asian teams beat hackers against all odds to qualify for COD: Mobile WC Stage 4

New updates for games are always unstable and prone to exploits. This is when there are the highest number of hackers in the game and the developers take at least a few more patches to fix the exploits. Therefore, having such a high stakes tournament event right after rolling out an update was certainly a bad call from the end of the organizers.

Faced another hacking team in stage3 and lost the match... its so easy to hack in stage 3 because @GameBattlesHelp and @ATVIAssist doesn’t even look into it. GGWP. pic.twitter.com/toij7gxdKz — neutrinobhau (@neutrinobhau) July 31, 2021

Even if players were to ignore it, they sent multiple recordings that suggested their opponents were using cheats such as aimbots, radar hacks or wall hacks. Even someone new to the game could take a look at those clips and figure out the opponents were hacking. Unfortunately, tournament support constantly shut teams down, alleging that there isn't enough proof to conclusively determine whether a player is cheating.

Even after being reported by 2-3 teams and showing more than 15+ clips .This is the reply we get from Game Battles every time! @GameBattlesHelp @CoDMobileSports @Activision What’s the point of grinding more than 11 hours per day? pic.twitter.com/DXtaZVpHSj — neutrinobhau (@neutrinobhau) July 31, 2021

If not for a better tournament organization, Activision could at least ensure a better anti-cheat system in COD: Mobile to detect and ban hackers who ruin the games and the chances of many aspiring teams to play at a bigger stage. Instead, COD: Mobile has a history of banning innocent individuals who have worked hard to climb the leaderboards.

