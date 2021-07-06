"We won't be easy to beat in the later stages" - Parth "Minho" Rane, IGL for GodLike on COD: Mobile World Championship

The rise of COD: Mobile had many Indian players hopeful as a new competitive game arrived in the country. One of them was Parth "Minho" Rane, the IGL (in-game-leader) for GodLike's COD: Mobile MP roster.

In our previous interview with him, he went over his journey since he began playing COD: Mobile and how he and his lineup landed a sponsorship with GodLike.

Unfortunately, Minho was unable to play the previous COD: Mobile WC with a sponsored lineup. However, he has stuck with the same team for almost a year, and they have certainly been dominating their competition going into the $2 million tournament.

With two out of the five stages of the tournament almost over, Minho feels his team is certainly a contender for the World Champions title amongst not only teams from India or Asia but worldwide.

In an exclusive conversation with Sportskeeda Esports’ Shwetang Parthsarthy, Minho went over everything that happened in Stage 2 of COD: Mobile WC qualifiers and what the future of the team looks like in the tournament. The IGL for GodLike also had a few wise words for those trying to make it big in the tournament as well.

GodLike's IGL Parth "Minho" Rane talks about his team's journey so far in COD: Mobile World Championship

Stage one of the COD: Mobile WC was a solo qualifier that all players from GodLike made through easily. The second stage was the team qualifier where 256 teams from every region move to Stage 3.

Under Minho’s leadership, GodLike managed to finish with 580/600 points, losing one game. They stand at #47 on the leaderboard at the time of writing, with five more days for Stage 2 to conclude.

Here is an excerpt of the conversation:

Q) Hello Minho! As I understand, you have finished the stage 2 journey for the COD: Mobile World Championship with your team GodLike esports. How do you think you and your team performed, and what was the final result?

Overall, I believe we performed well. We did end up losing one game because of internet issues in our bootcamp. However, I think we did just fine considering it's just the second stage of the COD: Mobile World Championship, and the rankings don’t matter at this stage.

Q) There are many teams who want to make their presence felt by progressing further in this world championship. Various teams are yet to finish their set of 30 matches. What advice would you give to all those who want to qualify for the third stage?

I would recommend teams take their time with their 30 games. Even if you play late, you'll still be able to get those 30 wins in the bag easily as lesser teams will be grinding in a squad, making it easy for teams to rake in as many points as possible and qualify.

Q) Many top-tier teams in India, including GodL or even worldwide, tried and finished their matches as early as possible. How far do you think this strategy was the best choice to qualify for the next stage? Would you advise teams to finish matches as early as possible or play patiently and win as many as possible?

Ultimately, it is a personal choice for teams and players. In our region, we were given a time slot. Moreover, our side of the competitive community knows that ranking in stage 2 isn’t really the best indicator of performance and capability. Therefore, whether a team starts right when the placements begin or takes their time and plays their games at the end of the window, it hardly matters as long as they are winning enough games.

Q) Unfortunately, as you informed us, GodL lost one out of their 30 qualifying games. What would you say were the reasons behind missing the perfect score? With 580 points on the board, do you think you have enough to qualify for the next round of the COD: Mobile?

Two of our players got disconnected during a Search and Destroy game against 1st eSports in one of our thirty matches. Naturally, a strategic game mode such as SnD where teams heavily rely on the numbers game is hard to win, especially when the opponent is also giving their best.

While we did lose that match due to the disadvantage, 1st eSports certainly played well, so kudos to them! With regards to our point tally, winning 29/30 games helped us get 580 points in the bag, which I feel is more than enough to help us get a seat in the third stage of the COD: Mobile WC comfortably.

GodLike on COD: Mobile WC Stage 2 Leaderboard (Image via Sportskeeda)

Q) Your regular competitors, TeamIND and Team Vitality, have posted a perfect score of 600, winning all the matches. How far do you think it is going to affect your morale as a team? With many other teams far ahead of you on the leaderboard, do you consider it as an early setback in the WC?

I don't think this affects our morale in any way. We have proved time and again how good we are. In fact, we also won two major tournaments recently against these very teams. In fact, we were undefeated throughout the series in Jio Aces and XO championship. Clearly, losing 1 ranked match in Stage 2 of the COD: Mobile WC isn’t really the best indicator of our performance.

Q) Gearing up for stage 3, how far are you satisfied with your performance in the initial two stages? What do you plan to do differently this time to ensure you are one of the few exclusive teams from the South Asia and Middle East region to reach stage 4 of the COD: Mobile WC?

I am more than satisfied with my team and the way we are performing right now. We definitely have some plans and many other things in the works through our constant grind and practice that will ensure we won't be easy to beat in the later stages.

