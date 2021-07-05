COD Mobile: Best AS VAL loadout for Season 5

The meta of COD Mobile is very confusing at the moment. Usually, the game has two or three guns at the most which are capable of contesting with one another.

Last season, it was the QXR and the PP19 Bizon, and these two weapons dominated all maps and modes because of their accuracy and fire-rate. The PP19 Bizon has a 64 round base magazine, which also makes it extremely lucrative.

Nonetheless, this season's the meta has gone topsy turvy after COD Mobile made some balance changes and nerfed both the QXR and PP19 Bizon. The ASM10 received a buff, making it a three-shot weapon once again. Despite the buff, the ASM-10 is not the best assault rifle in the game.

That spot goes to the AS-VAL. This weapon was extremely good last season as well, when it received a secret buff. The fire-rate on this weapon is insane, while the vertical recoil helps players land headshots at close range with ease.

However, the AS-VAL is not the easiest gun to control, irrespective of the range. Aiming down sight with this weapon at close range might also pose a disadvantage against SMGs like the Bizon, because it will not have enough bullets to drag out the hip-fire kill.

There is clearly a learning curve with this weapon, but after players have mastered it, this weapon will feel the most satisfying to shoot and land random headshots with.

Best AS-VAL loadout to try out this season on COD Mobile

One compulsory part of this loadout is the OWC Skeleton Stock to reduce the ADS time and ADS movement speed considerably. This allows the gun to compete better with SMGs in the game.

The gun is naturally suppressed, so it does not require a muzzle attachment. The MIP Quick Response Barrel does an amazing job at further decreasing the ADS time of the weapon, and it also increases mobility. Below are all the attachments for the weapon.

Gunsmith for AS-VAL/ Image via COD Mobile

Barrel- MIP Quick Response Barrel

Stock- OWC Skeleton Stock

Laser- OWC Laser-Tactical

Underbarrel- Strike Foregrip

Ammunition- Large Extended Mag B

Players can play around with the grips and barrels to create something they are comfortable with, but the above loadout has good stability and mobility to compete in most lobbies of COD Mobile.

Disclaimer: This article is purely based on the views of the author.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod