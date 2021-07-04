COD Mobile Season 5 leaks: Return of Gunzo, FFP driving and more

It has not been a week since COD Mobile Season 5 launched and released a host of new content in the game. Season 5 has had an exciting start with the new Battle Pass giving players lots to grind for. There is a new Operator Skill, K9 Unit, that players are currently enjoying in respawn modes, along with a new map: Suldal Harbor.

Clan Wars is on as usual and with a few clans reaching the Elite tier the previous week, things have become a tab bit serious on that end. The clan with the tenacity to grind the game the hardest is going to emerge a winner and take away the Clan currency required to purchase exclusive cosmetics from the Clan store.

In between all the grind fest, there are various leaks coming out for Season 5 or later. Leaks usually have no release dates attached to them but COD Mobile leakers are usually very efficient, which means these leaked items will be in the game sooner or later.

Gunzo the clown returns to COD Mobile

One of the most fun and terrifying characters in COD Mobile is returning in a lucky draw. Gunzo has three different outfits in the game but the original Exo Clown suit from Call of Duty Advanced Warfare is returning to COD Mobile in a Redux Lucky draw.

Gunzo was first released with the legendary RPD and players who did not have a chance to purchase either the character or the gun can try their luck once again. Players can expect the it to be released between the legendary AMAX and legendary Ghost.

FFP driving is coming soon

The COD Mobile Chinese version has added the FPP driving mechanism to Battle Royale mode and players can expect it to be added to the global version in a future update.

FFP driving zooms in on the character POV in a linear view. Many players might also feel it is easier to drive in FPP than TPP. Players can also see a lot more of the vehicle's interior designs, which is an interesting addition to the game. This feature is expected to be added to the next big Battle Royale update.

