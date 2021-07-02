COD Mobile buffs the Locus and releases pay-to-win skin

COD Mobile has shifted the meta from the QXR and the PP19 Bizon by nerfing them in the recent Season 4 update. Season 4 also saw the release of the new weapon, the CR 56 AMAX. ASM-10 also received a buff, marking the return of the AR meta in the game. Apart from ASM-10, Man-o-War and AS-VAL are already very powerful weapons in COD Mobile.

However, after the sudden Season 3 nerf of the snipers, Locus received an attachment based buff in the game. OWC Skeleton Stock was buffed, making Locus the most viable sniper in the game in Season 4.

Whatever weapon gets a buff receives a legendary blueprint that season. This has been a tradition in COD Mobile for the longest time, and players already knew a legendary Locus was coming to the game. Snipers do not get legendary camos often, but COD Mobile is now changing that and giving snipers more attention. The Arctic 50 was the last sniper to get a new legendary camo, and after a season, it is time for the Locus.

New Lucky Draw with pay-to-win Locus skin in COD Mobile

COD Mobile released a new lucky draw, Rising Tides, and with it came the new legendary Locus and a new Operator skin. Below are all the items players can purchase from the draw:

Base Melee - Ghost of the Sea

Wingsuit - Ghost of the Sea

Cyro Bomb - Ghost of the Sea

Emote - Bubble Blaster

Spray - Smoked Out

Boat - Ghost of the Sea

Fr. 556 - Ghost of the Sea

Calling Card - from Below

Character - Alias- Deep Diver

Locus - Neptune

Locus Neptune features a unique scope that many might say is pay-to-win. The reason being the scope is in the shape of goggles and thus provides a wider view than a normal sniper scope.

A wider scope allows players to keep track of what is happening beyond their target spot with much more ease. Thus, while tracking and shooting one player, other player positions are also clearly revealed in the wider zoom.

Unique scope on Locus Neptune/ Image via YouTube@ BobbyPlays

This might not sound like a huge deal but it makes a big difference while hardscoping without turning the scope off. All the players need to do to take out enemies close to one another is shift the scope and land shots.

Wider POV scope in Locus Neptune/ Image via YouTube @ BobbyPlays

Whether this scope is really pay-to-win will be decided when the pros use it in the tournaments. Stage 3 of the COD Mobile World Championships might be the start of this pay-to-win Locus skin.

