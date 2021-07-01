Top 5 easiest COD Mobile medals to get in July 2021

COD Mobile features around 86 medals that players can earn through a match. After achieving each of these medals, players can put them on display in their in-game profile. Players do not get any reward because of them, but all the medals signify personal achievement and a sense of accomplishment in COD Mobile.

Although these medals cannot be categorized based on worst or best, players can generalize them based on ease of obtainability. COD Mobile features some pretty easy-to-get medals which players can earn without doing much. This article will discuss such easy COD Mobile medals to get in July 2021.

Easily obtainable COD Mobile medals in July 2021

#5. Berserker

Even newbies can score a Berserker medal in MP mode (Image via Activision)

In COD Mobile MP mode, it is pretty easy to score kills using a decent gun. Even beginners can score at least three kills without dying by surviving enemy fire while taking proper cover. So, anyone can earn the Berserker MP medal multiple times in a game by just applying a little effort on survival.

#4. Bull's Eye

Bull's Eye is much easier to get than it seems (Image via Activision)

Gamers can score a Bull's Eye MP medal by successfully killing an enemy using a Hunter Killer Drone. This task is far easier than it sounds, as anyone can accurately score kills by launching the drone randomly towards the sky.

However, players have to make sure they earn at least 650 points in-game to unlock the scorestreak.

#3. Blindman

BR Mode's Blindman medal (Image via Activision)

Blindman can be earned in the BR mode of COD Mobile after getting a shooting accuracy of less than 10%. This medal can be achieved through misfiring and shooting randomly in the air.

#2. Worm

Worm medal in BR mode (Image via Activision)

Players can obtain Worm medals in COD Mobile by going prone for at least 180 seconds during a Battle Royale match. For this purpose, buildings and other camping spots can be employed while watching out for the enemies.

#1. Marathon

Marathon BR medal (Image via Activision)

Marathon is the easiest medal to get in COD Mobile, which players can earn by running more than 2000 meters in a Battle Royale match. Players need to land on either edge of the map and start running until they reach the 2000 mark on the map.

Players should also remember that they cannot acquire a BR medal through the Warfare mode.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod