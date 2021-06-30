How to get free CP (COD Points) in COD Mobile Season 5

COD Mobile features various in-game items that players can purchase using COD Points. Players can acquire COD Points through the in-game store with an exchange of real money. The price of CP varies from one region to another, and sometimes it proves to be expensive for many users.

In a bid to acquire free CP, players sometimes use illegal methods and scams, which may result in their harm and hence, should be avoided at any cost. Players can look for legitimate ways to earn free CP and use the same store to buy in-game items.

This article dives into sharing the legal methods through which fans can grab free CP in COD Mobile Season 5.

Tips and tricks to obtain free CP in COD Mobile Season 5

Google Opinion rewards

Google Opinion rewards generate surveys inconsistently (Image via Google)

This Google-owned app is handy in earning free money by participating in various surveys. The surveys can vary from questions about specific places to questions about different professions. The amount made by this app is not fixed and varies by location.

This app is more beneficial for the fans who travel a lot, as the app will generate more surveys. However, the survey generation is pretty inconsistent, and Google Opinion Rewards is not a great way to earn money and CP quickly.

Also read: COD Mobile Season 5 leaks: Upcoming Legendary lucky draws

Other Online earning sites and apps

SB Answer (Image via Google Play)

Online earning sites and apps are the ones that pay the visitors who perform their mentioned tasks like surveys, watching videos, and other stuff. Players can redeem and withdraw money to their Paypal account after a specific limit.

However, like Google Opinion rewards, these apps also generate surveys inconsistently, and the pay-off also varies from place to place. Some popular GPT sites or apps are Swagbucks, Poll Pay, Prize Rebel, and Easy rewards.

Also read: COD Mobile Season 5: K9 gameplay and other details revealed

Keep an eye on giveaways

Season 5 giveaway announcement (Image via COD Mobile - Discord)

Some YouTubers and Streamers provide free CP or any other valuable items of COD Mobile through giveaways as part of their PR. This method is purely luck-based but worth a try.

Gamers can also watch out for community-based giveaways by joining the official Discord server of COD Mobile. Each season features new community-based events and giveaways. These giveaways sometimes feature valuable skins and sometimes free CP.

Apart from these three methods, there is no other legitimate way to acquire free CP. Hence, gamers should become more alert and refrain from indulging in any Fraudulent practice.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Also read: COD Mobile Season 5: New maps, game modes, and events explained

Edited by Srijan Sen