COD Mobile Season 5: New maps, game modes, and events explained

Activision officially launched COD Mobile Season 5: In Deep Water today with a trailer for the new season. Players can update their games through the Google Play Store or App Store to enjoy new items, including a Battle Pass, new Credit Store additions, skins, Epic weapons, Operators, and more.
Apart from the item additions, COD Mobile has also introduced various features from a gameplay perspective with new maps, game modes, and in-game events. Season 5 is expected to bring more events in the upcoming weeks..
Everything new in COD Mobile Season 5
New maps
Suldal Harbor
Suldal Harbor is the first addition as an MP map to COD Mobile Season 5 and is available in the following game modes:
1) Core MP mode
- Hardpoint
- Search & Destroy
- Domination
- Team Deathmatch
2) Featured MP mode
- Suldal Harbor 10v10
- Suldal Harbor 24/7
Suldal Harbor is a large MP map with a decent amount of cover from shipment docks and closely packed buildings that make the map appropriate for 5v5 and 10v10 fights.
Upcoming maps
The developers will add two new maps, Aniyah Incursion and Docks, in COD Mobile during the upcoming weeks.
The latter will be a 2v2 map with a small area, while Aniyah Incursion is expected to be a highly spacious map with many chambers.
New game modes
Featured modes
Suldal Harbor 24/7: The new temporary game mode will feature modes like TDM, Domination, and Hardpoint for the new map.
Suldal Harbor 10v10: Another featured mode for Suldal Harbor featuring TDM, 10v10 Domination, and 10v10 Kill Confirmed.
Upcoming game modes
Core:
- Ground Mission - A 10v10 mode with five capture points and two rounds.
- Cranked: Confirmed - A mixture of Cranked and Kill Confirmed where players will have to eliminate enemies or collect dog tags to escape the death timer.
Featured:
- Activision is expected to introduce new featured modes for upcoming MP maps, Aniyah Incursion, and Docks.
New COD Mobile Season 5 events
Featured
Seaside Shambles
1) Missions
- Play 10 matches from Suldal Harbor 24/7 Playlist
- Win five matches from Suldal Harbor 24/7 Playlist
- Play 10 matches from Suldal Harbor 10v10 Playlist
- Win five matches from Suldal Harbor 10v10 Playlist
- Kill 20 enemies from Suldal Harbor 24/7 Playlist
- Kill 45 enemies from Suldal Harbor 24/7 Playlist
- Kill 35 enemies from Suldal Harbor 10v10 Playlist
- Kill 50 enemies from Suldal Harbor 10v10 Playlist
- Kill 15 enemies with Scorestreaks in Suldal Harbor 24/7 Playlist
- Kill 20 enemies with Operator Skills in Suldal Harbor 10v10 Playlist
2) Rewards
- 250 Credits
- RPD - Navigator
- "Illuminated" Sticker
- Mutant Shark Calling Card
- Type 25 - Doubloons
Seasonal
Gung Ho: Missions and rewards
- Kill 15 enemies in any game mode: 200 Credits
- Throw 10 Flashbang Grenades in any mode: Pirahna Crunch
- Fire 1500 bullets in MP matches: 15 Weapon XP Cards
- Kill 15 enemies with Headshots in MP matches: FR .556 -Helm
- Kill 25 enemies with the Lightweight and Alert Perk equipped: Gung-Ho
- Win three MP matches with Lightweight and Gung-Ho Perk equipped: Cordite - Cut Wave
Total BP XP: 16000
BR Mastermind: Missions and rewards
- Enter the top 20 in BR matches five times: 200 Credits
- Enter the top 18 in BR matches five times: Mechanic - Helm
- Enter the top 15 in BR matches four times: Clown - Helm
- Enter the top 10 in BR matches three times: 30 Weapon XP cards
- Enter the top three in BR matches once: Outlaw - Helm
- Win two BR matches: M4 - Cut Wave
