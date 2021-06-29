COD Mobile Season 5: New maps, game modes, and events explained

Activision officially launched COD Mobile Season 5: In Deep Water today with a trailer for the new season. Players can update their games through the Google Play Store or App Store to enjoy new items, including a Battle Pass, new Credit Store additions, skins, Epic weapons, Operators, and more.

Apart from the item additions, COD Mobile has also introduced various features from a gameplay perspective with new maps, game modes, and in-game events. Season 5 is expected to bring more events in the upcoming weeks..

Everything new in COD Mobile Season 5

New maps

Suldal Harbor

ldal Harbor (Image via Activision)

Suldal Harbor is the first addition as an MP map to COD Mobile Season 5 and is available in the following game modes:

1) Core MP mode

Hardpoint

Search & Destroy

Domination

Team Deathmatch

2) Featured MP mode

Suldal Harbor 10v10

Suldal Harbor 24/7

Suldal Harbor is a large MP map with a decent amount of cover from shipment docks and closely packed buildings that make the map appropriate for 5v5 and 10v10 fights.

Upcoming maps

Aniyah Incursion (Image via Activision)

The developers will add two new maps, Aniyah Incursion and Docks, in COD Mobile during the upcoming weeks.

The latter will be a 2v2 map with a small area, while Aniyah Incursion is expected to be a highly spacious map with many chambers.

New game modes

Featured modes

Suldal Harbor 24/7 (Image via Activision)

Suldal Harbor 24/7: The new temporary game mode will feature modes like TDM, Domination, and Hardpoint for the new map.

Suldal Harbor 10v10 (Image via Activision)

Suldal Harbor 10v10: Another featured mode for Suldal Harbor featuring TDM, 10v10 Domination, and 10v10 Kill Confirmed.

Upcoming game modes

Core:

Ground Mission - A 10v10 mode with five capture points and two rounds.

- A 10v10 mode with five capture points and two rounds. Cranked: Confirmed - A mixture of Cranked and Kill Confirmed where players will have to eliminate enemies or collect dog tags to escape the death timer.

Featured:

Activision is expected to introduce new featured modes for upcoming MP maps, Aniyah Incursion, and Docks.

New COD Mobile Season 5 events

Featured

Seaside Shambles

Seaside Shambles (Image via Activision)

1) Missions

Play 10 matches from Suldal Harbor 24/7 Playlist

Win five matches from Suldal Harbor 24/7 Playlist

Play 10 matches from Suldal Harbor 10v10 Playlist

Win five matches from Suldal Harbor 10v10 Playlist

Kill 20 enemies from Suldal Harbor 24/7 Playlist

Kill 45 enemies from Suldal Harbor 24/7 Playlist

Kill 35 enemies from Suldal Harbor 10v10 Playlist

Kill 50 enemies from Suldal Harbor 10v10 Playlist

Kill 15 enemies with Scorestreaks in Suldal Harbor 24/7 Playlist

Kill 20 enemies with Operator Skills in Suldal Harbor 10v10 Playlist

2) Rewards

250 Credits

RPD - Navigator

"Illuminated" Sticker

Mutant Shark Calling Card

Type 25 - Doubloons

Seasonal

Gung Ho: Missions and rewards

Gung Ho (Image via Activision)

Kill 15 enemies in any game mode: 200 Credits

Throw 10 Flashbang Grenades in any mode: Pirahna Crunch

Fire 1500 bullets in MP matches: 15 Weapon XP Cards

Kill 15 enemies with Headshots in MP matches: FR .556 -Helm

Kill 25 enemies with the Lightweight and Alert Perk equipped: Gung-Ho

Win three MP matches with Lightweight and Gung-Ho Perk equipped: Cordite - Cut Wave

Total BP XP: 16000

BR Mastermind: Missions and rewards

BR Mastermind (Image via Activision)

Enter the top 20 in BR matches five times: 200 Credits

Enter the top 18 in BR matches five times: Mechanic - Helm

Enter the top 15 in BR matches four times: Clown - Helm

Enter the top 10 in BR matches three times: 30 Weapon XP cards

Enter the top three in BR matches once: Outlaw - Helm

Win two BR matches: M4 - Cut Wave

Edited by Ravi Iyer