COD Mobile Season 5 leaks: Upcoming Legendary lucky draws 

COD Mobile is a free-to-play game that includes various in-game paid items. Legendary and Mythic Weapon blueprints are the most popular in-game rewards that players can grab by participating in various in-game lucky draws. These lucky draws don't have a fixed price and may cost thousands of COD points.
Developers introduce such Legendary lucky draws each season, and Season 5 is no different. If leaks are to be believed, COD Mobile Season 5 can bring as many as six lucky draws, including a draw that will feature the Legendary Ghost. Twitter user @codmINTEL has posted similar leaks about Season 5's upcoming Legendary lucky draws.
All upcoming Legendary lucky draws in COD Mobile Season 5
The new season of COD Mobile starts tomorrow and can feature the following Legendary draws:
1) Legendary 'Locus' lucky draw
Rewards:
- Locus - Neptune (Legendary)
- Alias - Deep Diver (Epic)
- Legendary Calling Card
- Epic items from 'Ghost of Sea' series
- Sticker and Emote (Epic)
2) Legedary lucky draw for RPD
Rewards:
- RPD - Practical Joker (Legendary)
- New Operator: Gunzo (Epic)
- Epic items from 'Gag' series
- Balloon Animal - Legendary Charm
- Epic Emote
- Legendary Calling Card
3) Crimsom Dame Draw (Legendary CR-56 AMAX)
Rewards:
- CR-56 Amax - Red Death (Legendary)
- New Operator: Dame (Epic)
- Epic items from 'Regicide' series
- 'Havoc Created' Legendary Calling Card
- Spray and Emote (Epic)
A Twitter user, @CODM_Updates, has posted the leaked trailer of the upcoming CR-56 AMAX's Legendary draw.
4) The one featuring Legendary Ghost and Shorty
Rewards:
- Ghost - Retribution (Legendary), with his dog Riley for Clown BR Class.
- Shorty - Last Resort (Legendary)
- Epic items from 'Comeback' series
- M4 - Vengeance (Epic)
- Metallic Ghost - Legendary Charm
- Epic Emote
- Legendary Calling Card
5) ASM10's Legendary draw
Rewards:
- Firebreak - Searaven (Epic)
- ASM10 - Abyssal Agent (Legendary)
- Epic items from 'Waterproof' series
- Avatar and Emote (Epic)
- Legendary Calling Card
6) Lucky draw featuring Legendary Type 25
Rewards:
- Type 25 - Magnetic Engine (Legendary)
- Spectre - Crash Test (Epic)
- Epic items from 'unstoppable' series
- J358 - Hot Spot
- Dead Smiley - Legendary Charm
- Legendary Calling Card
All Legendary lucky draws are expected to be rolled out during COD Mobile Season 5, and developers will reveal the official names later in the Season.
