COD Mobile Season 5 leaks: Upcoming Legendary lucky draws 

COD Mobile is a free-to-play game that includes various in-game paid items. Legendary and Mythic Weapon blueprints are the most popular in-game rewards that players can grab by participating in various in-game lucky draws. These lucky draws don't have a fixed price and may cost thousands of COD points.

Developers introduce such Legendary lucky draws each season, and Season 5 is no different. If leaks are to be believed, COD Mobile Season 5 can bring as many as six lucky draws, including a draw that will feature the Legendary Ghost. Twitter user @codmINTEL has posted similar leaks about Season 5's upcoming Legendary lucky draws.

(1/2) Season 5 Luckydraws #CODMobile pic.twitter.com/5qFb1GCqhC — Call of Duty Mobile News (@codmINTEL) June 28, 2021

(2/2) Season 5 Luckydraws #CODMobile pic.twitter.com/h3opqPsVg1 — Call of Duty Mobile News (@codmINTEL) June 28, 2021

All upcoming Legendary lucky draws in COD Mobile Season 5

The new season of COD Mobile starts tomorrow and can feature the following Legendary draws:

1) Legendary 'Locus' lucky draw

Alias - Deep Diver (Image via twitter.com/codmINTEL)

Rewards:

Locus - Neptune ( Legendary)

Alias - Deep Diver ( Epic )

) Legendary Calling Card

Epic items from 'Ghost of Sea' series

Sticker and Emote (Epic)

2) Legedary lucky draw for RPD

Gunzo (Image via twitter.com/codmINTEL)

Rewards:

RPD - Practical Joker ( Legendary )

) New Operator : Gunzo ( Epic )

: Gunzo ( ) Epic items from 'Gag' series

Balloon Animal - Legendary Charm

Epic Emote

Legendary Calling Card

3) Crimsom Dame Draw (Legendary CR-56 AMAX)

Dame (Image via twitter.com/codmINTEL)

Rewards:

CR-56 Amax - Red Death ( Legendary )

) New Operator : Dame ( Epic )

: Dame ( ) Epic items from 'Regicide' series

'Havoc Created' Legendary Calling Card

Spray and Emote (Epic)

A Twitter user, @CODM_Updates, has posted the leaked trailer of the upcoming CR-56 AMAX's Legendary draw.

Also read: COD Mobile Season 5: Tier 50 BP rewards, Epic weapons, new Operators, and more

4) The one featuring Legendary Ghost and Shorty

Ghost - Retribution (Image via twitter.com/codmINTEL)

Rewards:

Ghost - Retribution ( Legendary ), with his dog Riley for Clown BR Class.

), with his dog Riley for Clown BR Class. Shorty - Last Resort ( Legendary )

) Epic items from 'Comeback' series

M4 - Vengeance ( Epic )

) Metallic Ghost - Legendary Charm

Epic Emote

Legendary Calling Card

5) ASM10's Legendary draw

Firebreak - Searaven (Image via twitter.com/codmINTEL)

Rewards:

Firebreak - Searaven ( Epic )

) ASM10 - Abyssal Agent ( Legendary )

) Epic items from 'Waterproof' series

Avatar and Emote ( Epic )

) Legendary Calling Card

6) Lucky draw featuring Legendary Type 25

Spectre - Crash Test (Image via twitter.com/codmINTEL)

Rewards:

Type 25 - Magnetic Engine ( Legendary )

) Spectre - Crash Test ( Epic )

) Epic items from 'unstoppable' series

J358 - Hot Spot

Dead Smiley - Legendary Charm

Legendary Calling Card

All Legendary lucky draws are expected to be rolled out during COD Mobile Season 5, and developers will reveal the official names later in the Season.

Also read: COD Mobile Season 5: K9 gameplay and other details revealed

Edited by Gautham Balaji