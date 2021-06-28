COD Mobile Season 5: Tier 50 BP rewards, Epic weapons, new Operators, and more

COD Mobile Season 5 is launching tomorrow, but the Battle Pass for the upcoming season is now available in-game through a 229 MB update. Players can finally glimpse the BP tier rewards in COD Mobile and start grinding hard to rank up in Season 5 Battle Pass.

The water-themed Battle Pass has brought tons of new Epic rewards that include vehicle skins, Weapon Blueprints, Operators, new weapons, and many more. This article dives into everything to know about all the tier rewards in Battle Pass of COD Mobile Season 5: In Deep Water.

COD Mobile Season 5: In Deep Water Battle Pass

Players can buy the Premium Pass to avail of premium rewards (Image via Activision)

The new Premium Battle Pass is available for 220 COD Points, while gamers can buy the Battle Pass Bundle at a discounted price of 520 CP. In addition, the purchase of the Premium Pass will instantly unlock Tier 1 and provide a 25% boost in BP XP, while BP Bundle will provide a head start of 13 tiers.

To unlock other premium rewards, players can grind hard in COD Mobile to rank up in BP. Here's the list of all Battle Pass tier rewards of COD Mobile Season 5 - In Deep Water:

COD Mobile: Tier 1 - 10

Otter - Backstroke (Image via Activision)

Otter - Backstroke - Unlocks at Tier 1 (Epic)

- Unlocks at Tier 1 BK57 - Counter Stealth Unit - Unlocks at Tier 1 ( Epic)

- Unlocks at Tier 1 ( Eye of the Storm calling card - Unlocks at Tier 1 (Legendary)

- Unlocks at Tier 1 Killer Whale charm - Unlocks at Tier 1 (Epic)

- Unlocks at Tier 1 Scout - Lighthouse - Unlocks at Tier 1 (Free Battle Pass reward)

- Unlocks at Tier 1 (Free Battle Pass reward) 80 COD Points - Unlocks at Tier 2

- Unlocks at Tier 2 500 Credits - Unlocks at Tier 3 (Free Battle Pass reward)

- Unlocks at Tier 3 (Free Battle Pass reward) Chicom - Warship - Unlocks at Tier 4 (Free Battle Pass reward)

- Unlocks at Tier 4 (Free Battle Pass reward) Parachute - Special Operations - Unlocks at Tier 5

- Unlocks at Tier 5 Smoke Grenade - Special Operations - Unlocks at Tier 6

- Unlocks at Tier 6 10 COD Points - Unlocks at Tier 7

- Unlocks at Tier 7 ATV - Lighthouse - Unlocks at Tier 8 (Free Battle Pass reward)

- Unlocks at Tier 8 (Free Battle Pass reward) Ninja - Special Operations - Unlocks at Tier 9

- Unlocks at Tier 9 QXR - Close Catch - Unlocks at Tier 10 (Epic)

COD Mobile: Tier 11 - 20

K9 Unit (Image via Activision)

10 COD Points - Unlocks at Tier 11

- Unlocks at Tier 11 Merrick - Unlocks at Tier 12 ( Epic )

- Unlocks at Tier 12 ( ) 500 Credits - Unlocks at Tier 13 (Free Battle Pass reward)

- Unlocks at Tier 13 (Free Battle Pass reward) New Operator Skill- K9 Unit - Unlocks at Tier 14 (Free Battle Pass reward)

- Unlocks at Tier 14 (Free Battle Pass reward) "Swim Up" emote - Unlocks at Tier 15 ( Epic )

- Unlocks at Tier 15 ( ) "Tentacles" Sticker - Unlocks at Tier 16 (Free Battle Pass reward)

- Unlocks at Tier 16 (Free Battle Pass reward) 10 COD Points - Unlocks at Tier 17

- Unlocks at Tier 17 Frag Grenade - Lighthouse - Unlocks at Tier 18 (Free Battle Pass reward)

- Unlocks at Tier 18 (Free Battle Pass reward) Trap Master - Special Operations - Unlocks at Tier 19

- Unlocks at Tier 19 M4LMG - Special Operations - Unlocks at Tier 20

COD Mobile: Tier 21 - 30

CR-56 AMAX (Image via Activision)

New Functional Weapon - CR-56 AMAX - Unlocks at Tier 21 (Free Battle Pass reward)

- Unlocks at Tier 21 (Free Battle Pass reward) 10 COD Points - Unlocks at Tier 22

- Unlocks at Tier 22 500 Credits - Unlocks at Tier 23 (Free Battle Pass reward)

- Unlocks at Tier 23 (Free Battle Pass reward) ORV - Special Operations - Unlocks at Tier 24

- Unlocks at Tier 24 NA45 - Special Operations - Unlocks at Tier 25

- Unlocks at Tier 25 Ninja - Lighthouse - Unlocks at Tier 26 (Free Battle Pass reward)

- Unlocks at Tier 26 (Free Battle Pass reward) 10 COD Points - Unlocks at Tier 27

- Unlocks at Tier 27 Trip Mine - Lighthouse - Unlocks at Tier 28 (Free Battle Pass reward)

- Unlocks at Tier 28 (Free Battle Pass reward) Spray - Shark Rodeo - Unlocks at Tier 29

- Unlocks at Tier 29 Roze - Foreshadow - Unlocks at Tier 30 (Epic)

COD Mobile: Tier 31 - 40

PP19 Bizon - Devilfish (Image via Activision)

Chopper - Warship - Unlocks at Tier 31 (Free Battle Pass reward)

- Unlocks at Tier 31 (Free Battle Pass reward) 20 COD Points - Unlocks at Tier 32

- Unlocks at Tier 32 500 Credits - Unlocks at Tier 33 (Free Battle Pass reward)

- Unlocks at Tier 33 (Free Battle Pass reward) Combat Axe - Lighthouse - Unlocks at Tier 34 (Free Battle Pass reward)

- Unlocks at Tier 34 (Free Battle Pass reward) DR-H - Rebreather - Unlocks at Tier 35 ( Epic )

- Unlocks at Tier 35 ( ) Clown - Lighthouse - Unlocks at Tier 36 (Free Battle Pass reward)

- Unlocks at Tier 36 (Free Battle Pass reward) 20 COD Points - Unlocks at Tier 37

- Unlocks at Tier 37 Sardines Charm - Unlocks at Tier 38 (Free Battle Pass reward)

- Unlocks at Tier 38 (Free Battle Pass reward) .50 GS - Special Operations - Unlocks at Tier 39

- Unlocks at Tier 39 PP19 Bizon - Devilfish - Unlocks at Tier 40 (Epic)

COD Mobile: Tier 41 - 49

SKS - Special Operations (Image via Activision)

Echo - Warship - Unlocks at Tier 41 (Free Battle Pass reward)

- Unlocks at Tier 41 (Free Battle Pass reward) 20 COD Points - Unlocks at Tier 42

- Unlocks at Tier 42 500 Credits - Unlocks at Tier 43 (Free Battle Pass reward)

- Unlocks at Tier 43 (Free Battle Pass reward) SKS - Special Operations - Unlocks at Tier 44

- Unlocks at Tier 44 Backpack - Stock Up - Unlocks at Tier 45 (Epic)

- Unlocks at Tier 45 Calling Card - Ghostly Vessel - Unlocks at Tier 46 (Free Battle Pass reward)

- Unlocks at Tier 46 (Free Battle Pass reward) Helicopter - Special Operations - Unlocks at Tier 47

- Unlocks at Tier 47 Wingsuit - Special Operations - Unlocks at Tier 48

- Unlocks at Tier 48 30 COD Points - Unlocks at Tier 49

COD Mobile: Tier 50 rewards

CR-56 AMAX - Torpedo (Image via Activision)

Kilo Bolt-Action - Warship (Free Battle Pass reward)

(Free Battle Pass reward) Rorke - Man Hunter (Epic)

CR-56 AMAX - Torpedo (Epic)

Man Hunter Frame (Epic)

"Sub-Aquatic" Avatar (Epic)

50 Credits

Battle Pass Bundle

Karambit - Black Ice (Image via Activision)

Calling Card - Wetworks

Karambit - Black Ice

Frame - Dark Freeze

Avatar - Ghosts

