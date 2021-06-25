When are zombies returning to COD Mobile?

COD Mobile players first got a taste of the zombie experience in mobile gaming back when the game was first released in 2019. However, most players were not attracted to this mode. The visuals and the gameplay seemed a bit off, and the ranked lobbies were already heating up, giving these players no reason to stay behind and kill A.I. zombies when there is actual competition waiting.

Players who had shifted from the PC experience to the free-to-play mobile Call of Duty were majorly impressed by the game sans the zombie mode. Activision noticed low traction in the "zombies" department and the mode was pulled from the game within a few weeks after the launch of the final version globally.

While many players didn't even notice that the zombie mode had been pulled out, many demanded that the mode be brought back. Zombie mode has a niche following and they love to create records similar to ones the community has seen in most Black Ops games.

Will zombies ever come back to COD Mobile?

The demand for zombie mode in COD Mobile exponentially increased after the launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies by Treyarch. COD Mobile was promoting the new PC title and many characters like Adler and Frank Woods from BOCW were released on COD Mobile. These promotions led many to believe that eventually COD Mobile would announce zombies as well.

While that did not happen, earlier this year things got a bit more hopeful for COD Mobile fans. After almost a year of silence, COD Mobile spoke on the issue and promised that zombie mode is set to return later in 2021. Below is the official statement from the developers on the community update post on COD Mobile's sub-reddit.

Screenshot via Reddit / r/CallOfDutyMobile

Our original ZOMBIES map, Shi No Numa, will soon be available in the Chinese version of Call of Duty: Mobile. For the rest of the world we haven't forgotten about you! Hang tight a bit longer Call of Duty: Mobile players -- we are planning to release a new ZOMBIES experience later in the year."

COD Mobile players can expect the zombie mode to return during the second anniversary update or during the winter update. Nonetheless, it is confirmed that zombies are coming back to COD Mobile.

Edited by Allan Mathew