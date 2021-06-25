Everything announced in COD Mobile Season 5 'In Deep Water': Map changes, theme & all we know so far

COD Mobile has announced the theme for Season 5 that will launch on 29th June, 2021. After the "Wild-West" ride of Season 4, players will now travel to a naval themed season, complete with a sea-inspired Battle Pass.

COD Mobile Season 5: In Deep Water is inspired by a specific Call of Duty Ghosts (2013) mission called "Into the Deep." The mission features two playable characters, Merrick and Logan Walker. COD Mobile leaks have already teased Merrick into the game, and players can hope to acquire Logan Walker from crates or lucky draws, later on in the season.

New multiplayer maps in COD Mobile Season 5

Three new maps are coming to the multiplayer roster for Season 5. COD Mobile has officially announced all of them. Suldal Harbor and Aniyah Incursion are both 6v6 maps from Call of Duty Modern Warfare, and they are being added to the multiplayer roster in the form of public playlists.

Players can also expect free rewards for playing these playlists after they are launched in the game. There is no intel which suggests if these new maps will be added to the ranked multiplayer roster.

🗺 New location intel has been identified!



📍 Suldal Harbor

📍 Docks

📍 Aniyah Incursion



The other new map is Docks, and it is another Gunfight map which will support 1v1, 2v2 or the most recent addition, 3v3 Sniper Gunfight modes.

New legendary character incoming

A Legendary Ghost skin is set to be released in the game soon. COD Mobile has already teased the character, and it will be the first Operator skin to have a personal pet that will interact in the lobby.

Back from the Deep.



The launch event is supposed to take place today, so players might want to keep a lookout for the launch of the third legendary character in COD Mobile.

New Weapons in COD Mobile Season 5

🌊 Get ready to submerge into the new season with new weapons!



Two new weapons are set to be released in the game: CR 56 AMAX and 725 Sawed Off shotgun. According to the Battle Pass trailer, the AMAX will be added to the Battle Pass, while players will have to grind and unlock the 725 after it comes out later in the season. Watch the Battle Pass trailer below.

