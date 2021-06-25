COD Mobile announces new Battle Royale Class that lets players time travel

COD Mobile Season 5 is just days away from launching, and players are highly excited because the new season's teaser came out on Wednesday. It seems, from this clip, that Season 5 will be naval-themed.

It must be noted that with many changes and additions coming to the game's multiplayer, Battle Royale players are disappointed with COD Mobile because of the lack of attention paid to the mode.

Since Alcatraz, COD Mobile has not released a map for this mode. Furthermore, Alcatraz is an LTM and only stays in this match type for a week every season. As a result, gamers have to play the regular classic map, where the solo experience is filled with bots and is exceptionally slow-paced.

But COD Mobile is adding a new Battle Royale Class, Rewind, allowing players to travel through time during matches, which should be an exciting addition.

New BR Class in COD Mobile will take players back in time

Battle Royale Class: Rewind is the only new item announced for the Battle Royale in Season 5.

🔁 Deja vu? Use it to your advantage!



⌚ New BR Class, Rewind will be available to obtain and play as a part of Season 5! pic.twitter.com/Q1AGYEwZ2A — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) June 24, 2021

This notion of time travel is not a dream, as seen in the above tweet. From the trailer, players can assume that they might be using this a lot to get out of sticky situations.

With the Rewind Class, players can simply go back in time by five seconds, with their health and movement speed reset. However, they have to click on the class before the enemy kills them for the feature to work.

The Rewind feature in use (Image via Call of Duty: Mobile, YouTube)

This class also reduces flash and concussion effects by 40%. Since it is still not in-game, usage cannot be determined as players need to test it first. However, campers will die a miserable death if they fail to finish a player with Rewind.

With regards to the supposed theme, what many might think is just an underwater theme, veteran Call of Duty players know to be a nostalgic mission from 2013. The 12th campaign in Call of Duty: Ghosts is called "Into the Deep," and that mission is a direct inspiration for COD Mobile Season 5.

Many COD Mobile players had hoped for a Ghosts-inspired Batte Pass. As it turns out, the game's characters will be in the BP, but they will be mixed with other Call of Duty: Modern Warfare characters.

