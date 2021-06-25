COD Mobile Season 5: K9 unit, rewind class, new maps, events, and more

COD Mobile Season 4 brought many new additions and changes to the game, from new functional weapons to Legendary lucky draws and a new multiplayer map to major weapon balance changes. That is why Season 4: Spurned and Burned was well received by the fans.

As Season 4 ends next week, COD Mobile Season 5: In Deep Water will replace the 'Spurned and Burned' and bring stuff to the game. Developers are introducing new multiplayer modes, maps, weapons, and many other things to the game.

Latest additions to COD Mobile Season 5

New Weapons

CR-56 AMAX from COD Modern Warfare is coming to COD Mobile (Image via Activision)

The upcoming season will introduce two new functional weapons, CR-56 AMAX and 725, to the game. Developers have not revealed much about the 725 Shotgun, but it is expected to arrive through a later in-game event in COD Mobile, while CR-56 AMAX will be available through Season 5 BP at tier 21.

🌊 Get ready to submerge into the new season with new weapons!



5️⃣ Season 5: In Deep Water launches to #CODMobile early next week! pic.twitter.com/jkBiidXYGb — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) June 25, 2021

New Multiplayer Modes

Developers have decided to introduce two new multiplayer modes in COD Mobile through the new season. Here are the new modes that are coming in Season 5:

Cranked: Confirmed - It is a 5v5 multiplayer mode which is a cross between Cranked and Kill: Confirmed. Gamers will have to either eliminate the enemies or collect dog tags to survive the Cranked timer.

It is a 5v5 multiplayer mode which is a cross between Cranked and Kill: Confirmed. Gamers will have to either eliminate the enemies or collect dog tags to survive the Cranked timer. Ground Mission - The new multiplayer mode will be a 10v10 mode and will serve as an extension to Domination mode. Ground Mission will feature five capture points instead of three in Domination.

New Maps

Suldal Harbor is one of three map additions (Image via Activision)

COD Mobile's multiplayer is getting three new maps from COD Modern Warfare in season 5:

Aniyah Incursion: Ground Mission Mode and Attack of the Undead.

Docks: for 2v2 Gunfight mode.

Suldal Harbor: For 5v5 and 10v10 fights.

🗺 New location intel has been identified!



📍 Suldal Harbor

📍 Docks

📍 Aniyah Incursion



✔ Destinations incoming to #CODMobile in the next season! pic.twitter.com/yJW9Txbjy0 — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) June 24, 2021

New themed event: Sea of Steel

Each COD Mobile season features a themed event. Season 5: In Deep Water will also feature a similar themed event that will feature various daily missions and points. Players will have to complete daily missions to earn points that will unlock rewards.

However, the developers have not revealed the duration, missions, or rewards of Sea of Steel.

New Operator Skill

K9 Unit (Image via Activision)

K9 unit was part of many previous leaks by various data miners but never made it to the game. The new Operator Skill is finally arriving in the game in Season 5.

The players will be able to summon a K9 unit to track and attack enemies in MP Mode. The K9 unit will be available for free in BP mode at Tier 14.

New BR Class

Rewind AKA Time Traveler BR Class (Image via Activision)

After months of anticipation, Rewind BR Class, popularly known as Time Traveler, will be arriving in BR Mode in Season 5. The new BR class will be available through an in-game event that Activision will release later in Season 5.

Rewind Class has two features:

Glitch : Allows players to teleport to a location from five seconds prior. Movement Speed will reset.

: Allows players to teleport to a location from five seconds prior. Movement Speed will reset. Tactical Mask: Reduces impact duration of Flashbang grenade and Concussion grenade by 40%

🔁 Deja vu? Use it to your advantage!



⌚ New BR Class, Rewind will be available to obtain and play as a part of Season 5! pic.twitter.com/Q1AGYEwZ2A — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) June 24, 2021

New Green Perk

New green perk 'Gung-ho' (Image via Activision)

Gung-Ho will be the new green perk that will be available throughout Season 5 event. The new green perk will be helpful for players while sprinting in-game.

All the new additions will make their way to COD Mobile on June 29th, 2021 (UTC) or later.

Also read: COD Mobile Season 5 release date and time revealed

Edited by Srijan Sen