COD Mobile reveals three new maps ahead of Season 5

The developers have teased a bunch of new stuff in previous days for the upcoming season of COD Mobile. The new season is expected to bring new weapons, events, rewards, Epic operators, and maps.

The developers also revealed the new season's name, and in their latest announcement, they've released the names of upcoming map additions in COD Mobile Season 5.

🗺 New location intel has been identified!



📍 Suldal Harbor

📍 Docks

📍 Aniyah Incursion



✔ Destinations incoming to #CODMobile in the next season! pic.twitter.com/yJW9Txbjy0 — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) June 24, 2021

Suldal Harbor, Docks, and Aniyah Incursion will be the new map additions in COD Mobile's MP mode. The maps are inspired by maps of the same name from other Call of Duty titles. However, Activision has not revealed the in-game modes that will feature these maps.

Upcoming maps in COD Mobile Season 5: In Deep Water

Docks

Docks is expected to feature in 2v2 Gunfight mode (Image via Activision)

The upcoming map, Docks, was previously teased by Activision on social media, where most of the fans guessed it right. Devs first introduced the Docks map in Call of Duty Modern Warfare exclusively for 2v2 fights.

🚢🏭 Those shipping containers and that warehouse look quite familiar...

🧐 Intel is that another new map is coming.



❓ Can you figure out what it is?



🔜 Coming soon to #CODMobile! pic.twitter.com/BZYPlMGeF0 — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) June 19, 2021

In COD Mobile, the London-based small-sized map is expected to feature an exclusively similar Gunfight mode for 2v2 fights.

Suldal Harbor

The remake of Call of Duty's Harbor map is coming to COD Mobile (Image via Activision)

Much like Docks, Suldal Harbor was also recently teased by the developers. The new multiplayer map was first introduced in COD Modern Warfare Season 5 and is a remake of the Harbor map from the original Call of Duty title.

☀🌴 The views look the best this time of day.



📦 Looks like we're expecting new shipment to arrive soon to #CODMobile! pic.twitter.com/TcIPxtGnK9 — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) June 13, 2021

Suldal harbor is an average-sized map that featured 6v6 contests in COD Modern Warfare, with modes similar to Capture the Flag, Domination, and more. In COD Mobile, MP Mode will feature the medium-sized map in similar 5v5 modes.

Aniyah Incursion

Aniyah Incursion is another MW addition (Image via Activision)

Another 6v6 from COD Modern Warfare was introduced in Season 3 of the famous COD title. Aniyah Incursion is a compact version of Modern Warfare's Aniyah Palace and is best-suited for short-range and mid-range flights. The map is divided into various sub-regions and can be featured in modes like Search and Destroy, Domination, Hardpoint, and more.

The developers have not announced any official date for the maps' in-game arrival, but Activision may introduce the new maps along with some exclusive events.

