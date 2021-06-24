COD Mobile Season 5 name and theme revealed

COD Mobile Season 4: Spurned and Burned is coming to an end on June 28th, 2021, with Season 5 releasing on the next day, June 29th, 2021. Developers have officially revealed COD Mobile Season 5's theme and name. The upcoming season will officially be called "COD Mobile Season 5: In Deep Water."

Season 5⁣⁣

🌊🏊‍♀️🌊🌊🏊‍♂️🌊🚢🌊⁣⁣

🐟 🐠 ⛓⁣⁣

🐡 IN 🐋 ⛓ ⁣⁣

DEEP ⛓ ⁣⁣

WATER ⛓⁣⁣

🦈 ⛓⁣⁣

🦀 🦐 ⚓⁣⁣ pic.twitter.com/KhtIsnd7yT — Call of Duty: Mobile India (@CODMobileIN) June 24, 2021

The new season's theme will be aquatic, judging from the expected conclusion of Season 4's comic strip. There is still an episode left for the Season 4's storyline to conclude, which is expected to bring Ghost back. This article will talk about other known details of COD Mobile Season 5.

Release date, new additions, leaks, and more in COD Mobile Season 5

Release date

As mentioned earlier, the current season will end on June 28th, 2021. Hence, the upcoming season, In Deep Water, will release on June 29th, 2021 (UTC).

Will there be any test servers for Season 5?

Test servers have been part of every major update that Activision rolled out, but there has been no announcement for the Season 5 test build. So, the new season will not have any test servers this time.

However, COD Mobile Season 6 is expected to bring many new changes like Season 4. Hopefully, the developers may announce a public test build before COD Mobile Season 6.

New additions

New weapons

The new season will bring two new functional weapons in the form of CR-56 AMAX and 725. CR-56 AMAX will be an Assualt Rifle addition, while 725 will be an addition in the Shotgun class. However, there were some leaks about 725 being a secondary weapon addition.

🛠⚒ Scavenge then salvage...

& it will be as good as new!



🔜 Coming soon to #CODMobile! pic.twitter.com/Voi0C9RBi2 — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) June 20, 2021

So, players will have to wait a few days for the official word from the developers regarding the new weapon additions.

Also read: Latest COD Mobile weekly community update brings Dark Gunman Mythic Drop, Holger 26 gun, and more

New maps

There are three map additions happening in Season 5 (Image via Activision)

A few days ago, COD Mobile teased a new map addition which will arrive in Season 5. The map will be a new iteration of the Call of Duty Modern Warfare map "Docks," introduced in the COD MW back in 2019.

🚢🏭 Those shipping containers and that warehouse look quite familiar...

🧐 Intel is that another new map is coming.



❓ Can you figure out what it is?



🔜 Coming soon to #CODMobile! pic.twitter.com/BZYPlMGeF0 — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) June 19, 2021

Apart from Docks, Season 5 is also expected to bring Suldal Harbor and Aniyah Incursion to the game.

Ghost is returning

COD Mobile recently teased the return of a major character (Image via Activision)

Another teaser was dropped by COD Mobile, which hinted at the return of a major character in the game. The teaser featured Ghost and a k9 unit which also hints at the availability of a new Legendary operator in-game later in Season 5. Ghost is expected to return to the game on June 25th, 2021 (UTC), through Season 4 comic storyline.

Back from the Deep.



6.24.21 at 5PM PT. pic.twitter.com/ISTc39qSpe — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) June 21, 2021

While waiting for the new season's arrival, players can complete their incomplete missions from in-game Season 4 challenges to grab rewards as the season will be ending in a few days.

Also read: How to earn the Floater medal in COD Mobile Season 4

Edited by Shaheen Banu