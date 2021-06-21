How to earn the Floater medal in COD Mobile Season 4

COD Mobile features some weird but easy-to-get in-game medals like Worm, Blindman, Marathon, and more. The significance of these medals increases when they are a part of some Seasonal or Featured challenge. Players can stat pad in-game to procure these medals and earn the consequent rewards in the challenges.

Floater medal is just another addition to this list of easy-to-get medals in COD Mobile, part of the Seasonal challenge 'Survival of the Fittest.'

This will allow players to quickly earn the Floater medal in BR Mode and grab the rewards in similar missions.

Everything about Floater medal in COD Mobile's BR mode

How to procure a Floater Medal in COD Mobile (Image via Activision)

Players can earn a floater medal after swimming in BR mode (Excluding Warfare mode) for more than 500 meters. It is an effortless task, but a simple miscalculation can lead to failure. To quickly procure the Floater medal in COD Mobile BR, players can follow these steps:

#1. After spawning, the plane takes the initial jump towards a faraway waterbody on the map.

Jump towards the waterbody(Image via Activision)

#2. Keep an eye on the surroundings, and go underwater in case of any enemy movement.

#3. Mark a position that is more than 500 meters away on the map.

#4. Dive towards the marked position to get the medal.

Dive towards the marked position (Image via Activision)

While swimming in COD Mobile, an operator can cover a distance of 500 meters in 90 to 100 seconds on average. So, anyone can quickly earn the Floater medal in BR mode.

Players can also refer to the following video by 'My Gaming'

Survival of the Fittest: Floater medal mission

Survival of the Fittest - Second task (Image via Activision)

Second task: Earn the Floater medal once in BR Matches

Reward: Clown - Carrion and 2000 Battle Pass XP.

Other tasks and rewards

Tasks other than the second task:

First task : Survive for 25 minutes in Battle Royale.

: Survive for 25 minutes in Battle Royale. Third task : Enter the Top 15 in Battle Royale three times.

: Enter the Top 15 in Battle Royale three times. Fourth task : Deal 1000 damage in BR matches.

: Deal 1000 damage in BR matches. Fifth task : Enter the top 10 in Battle Royale three times.

: Enter the top 10 in Battle Royale three times. Sixth task: Enter the top three in battle royale once.

Rewards:

6,200 Credits

Razorback - Iron Hunter

Ninja - Carrion

Scout - Carrion

17000 Battle Pass XP apart from second task reward.

