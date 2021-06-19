Latest COD Mobile weekly community update brings Dark Gunman Mythic Drop, Holger 26 gun, and more

Activision shared the details of the new additions in the recent community update for COD Mobile. The list of additions includes new events, challenges, modes, maps, weapons, and many other new features that have either arrived or will arrive during this weekly cycle of COD Mobile.

The significant additions included the return of the Alcatraz map in COD Mobile's Battle Royale mode, a new mythic weapon blueprint, and the much-awaited Holger 26.

Recent additions to COD Mobile in Season 4

Dark Gunman Mythic Drop

A new Mythic level lucky draw is here (Image via Activision)

A new Mythic level COD Mobile lucky draw is here with the new Mythic Holger 26- Dark Frontier and Epic Character Krueger- Black Hat as its main rewards. Dark Gunman Mythic Drop is available in-game till July 1st, 2021 (UTC).

List of other rewards in Dark Gunman Mythic Drop:

Sickle - Lost Gothic.

Trip Mine - Lost Gothic.

SP-R 208 - Lost Gothic.

Charm - Spun Relic.

Calling Card - Dark Country.

Cargo Truck - Lost Gothic.

Emote - Six Chamber Shooter.

Parachute - Lost Gothic

Holger 26

Holger Strike - Fifth task (Image via Activision)

One of the two functional weapon additions in COD Mobile Season 4, Holger 26, was available in Battle Royale mode. However, gamers were waiting for the gun's official arrival as a Loadout option.

The new LMG is procurable through the new Seasonal challenge "Holger Strike." Players just have to complete the following five missions to procure Holger 26:

Kill 30 enemies in any game mode. Kill 20 enemies with any assault rifle equipped with five attachments. Kill 15 enemies with headshots using any LMG. Kill 30 enemies with any LMG equipped with any magazine and four attachments. Kill 30 enemies with an assault rifle with any charm attached.

Additionally, gamers can complete the final mission to procure Rare "Deputized Frame":

Kill 30 enemies with any Holger 26 with any three stickers attached.

List of all rewards in Holger Strike:

10 Weapon XP cards and 1000 BP XP. Smoke Grenade - Wanted, and 1500 BP XP. M21 EBR - Carrion, and 2000 BP XP. Eternal Slumber, and 2000 BP XP. Holger 26, and 3000 BP XP. Deputized Frame, and 4000 BP XP.

New Modes and Maps

Available in Multiplayer mode

Secondary School: available from June 16 to June 21

10v10 Collection: available from June 16 to June 21

Fight Against the Clock: Charged: available from June 18 to June 24

Gunfight Sniper: available from June 18 to June 28

Alcatraz is back!

BR Alcatraz is now available in-game (Image via Activision)

The popular BR mode map Alcatraz is back again, and players can use the BR map to finish all BR missions quickly.

BR Alcatraz is available from June 18 to June 25.

Upcoming modes

Summer Showdown

10v10 Shipment

Both available from June 22 to June 28.

New events in COD Mobile

New 'Board of Honor' featured event offers various unique rewards (Image via Activision)

COD mobile has also introduced some new events this week:

Board of Honor

Surviving Alcatraz

June Festival Login Event

Midsummer Madness Login Event (coming on June 24)



When is COD Mobile Season 5 arriving?

There have been no official announcements regarding the upcoming season of COD Mobile, but Season 5 is expected to release on June 28, 2021 (UTC). Much like Season 4, gamers can see many Weapon Balance changes in Season 5 as per the user feedback that developers have received.

In the meantime, players can check out and complete their incomplete in-game challenges to procure the rewards.

