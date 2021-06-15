How to get a Heartbeat Sensor in COD Mobile Season 4

The Heartbeat Sensor was part of COD Mobile's Season 4 additions that were teased by Activision. After it was made available in the game once again through the COD Mobile Seasonal event "Under Pressure," many fans were delighted as developers had initially taken down the event.

📍 Pinpoint nearby enemy locations with the new tactical weapon, Heartbeat Sensor! 💓



💪 Obtain through a seasonal challenge when Season 4 launches on 5/26 at 5PM PT! pic.twitter.com/Dy8ZDozqWE — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) May 26, 2021

The Seasonal challenge with six tasks featured Heartbeat Sensor at level five, making it quite easy to get the hands-on COD Mobile's new tactical equipment.

Additionally, players could pursue all of the Under Pressure Seasonal event missions only in the multiplayer mode.

COD Mobile's new tactical equipment: Heartbeat Sensor

COD Mobile's new tactical equipment Heartbeat Sensor (Image via Activision)

As already mentioned above, players have to complete the first five missions of Under Pressure chronologically to unlock the Heartbeat Sensor.

The list of all five tasks are as follows:

Under Pressure Seasonal challenge: Tasks to unlock Heartbeat Sensor

Under Pressure - Task five (Image via Activision)

Use the UAV scorestreak three times in multiplayer matches. Throw 10 tactical grenades in multiplayer matches. Kill 10 enemies with the Dead Silence Perk equipped. Use the trophy system five times in multiplayer matches. Win three games with the High Alert Perk equipped.

Rewards:

Task one: 200 Credits, 1000 Battle Pass XP Task two: Pharo - Carrion, 2000 Battle Pass XP Task three: 15 Weapon XP Cards, 2000 Battle Pass XP Task four: "Sickle" Avatar, 3000 Battle Pass XP Task five: Heartbeat Sensor, 4000 Battle Pass XP

Here's a tutorial video by "JHC Gaming" on how to get the Heartbeat Sensor:

Stats and description of Heartbeat Sensor

Heartbeat Sensor's Stats (Image via Activision)

Based on the in-game description, Heartbeat Sensor is a tablet that displays rough information about nearby enemies with stats:

Radius: 60

Duration: 100

Here's a gameplay video by the YouTuber "Jokesta," featuring the Heartbeat Sensor in MP mode:

Under Pressure - Task six

Under Pressure - Sixth task (Image via Activision)

Task : Use Heartbeat Sensor five times in MP Matches.

: Use Heartbeat Sensor five times in MP Matches. Reward: NA-45 - Iron Hunter, 5000 Battle Pass XP.

