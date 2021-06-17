Top 5 tips to improve movements in COD Mobile Season 4

COD Mobile provides the most high-end gaming experience among FPS shooter games on mobile platforms, whether it's gameplay options, graphics, in-game mechanics, or competition. Unfortunately, Activision has successfully emulated the features from COD Mobile's PC counterparts which makes it difficult to master.

While aiming in COD Mobile can be mastered with enough practice and grinding, it is movement that deserves more attention. Players can tweak various in-game settings and functions to get better assistance from the game, which they can use to practice.

Best ways to improve movement in COD Mobile Season 4

5) Customizing the HUD

A customized HUD is really beneficial in COD Mobile (Image via Activision)

Players can customize their HUD layout in COD Mobile to have better comfort at controls. The customized layout can further help them get better at in-game movement. The customized layout should be according to their preference and comfort, which will pay off in the long run.

However, gamers can also go for the HUD settings that popular streamers use. In addition, they can adapt the popular HUD layouts like three-finger claw which is very helpful for in-game movement.

Players can take a look at the three-finger claw handcam gameplay video by 'Jokesta' for clarity:

4) Using the Gyroscope

The gyroscope can prove to be really helpful (Image via Activision)

Another major factor that assists the in-game movement is the gyroscope. Players can use the same for up-side or lateral movement in-game without sliding their fingers on-screen. Using the gyroscope sounds easy but is a tough nut to crack because it will take players more than a few games to master the gyroscope.

Players can use the gyroscope for ADS movement as well as the character's physical movement. Furthermore, the new gamers are suggested to use gyroscope at lower sensitivity and enhance it as the comfort level increases.

3) Tweaking the sensitivity settings

Players can increase the sensitivity for smooth movement (Image via Activision)

Many beginners find it difficult to move their characters in COD Mobile, whether it's physical movement or ADS. Thankfully, increasing the default sensitivity settings can prove to be helpful for the in-game movement. Gamers should increase their sensitivity by a small amount to get comfortable and increase it as they get more comfortable.

Apart from the camera and fire sensitivity, players can also tweak the sensitivity of the Joystick for ease of movement in both BR and MP modes of COD mobile.

2) Mastering Dropshot and Jumpshot

Executing dropshots need perfect timing (Image via ValorPlays on YouTube)

Dropshot is a technique used when a player shoots and goes prone at the same time. Similarly, a jump shot is about jumping and shooting concurrently. These techniques are a vital part of a player's arsenal of tricks, but it is tough to master these movement-related shots.

Players need timing to execute decent dropshots and jump shots, which will help them regarding in-game movement while also increasing their defense and attacking capabilities.

Apart from both shots, players can use slide and jump multiple times to bring versatility to their movement, consequently increasing their defense against an armed enemy.

1) Practice hard

Practice mode in COD Mobile (Image via Activision)

It is the most basic tip to improve movement in COD mobile. Gamers should practice hard in either MP mode, Bot lobby, or BR matches. Practicing against a real enemy will provide a better insight into the player's movement. Hence, this will help them figure out their abilities and weaknesses while also helping them improve.

