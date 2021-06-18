COD Mobile adds new Mythic Holger 26 LMG and first Legendary lethal equipment 

COD Mobile has added its fourth Mythic weapon to the game, after Fennec Ascended, Peacekeeper Artifact and AS-VAL Double Edge. This time, the newest weapon in the game gets the privilege of having a mythic variant in COD Mobile. Holger 26 Dark Frontier is out in the game, and players can purchase the weapon via a lucky draw.

Since it is a mythic weapon, there are two parts to the lucky draw. Part one will have ten regular items consisting of epic and legendary variants. The next part is exclusive to every mythic weapon. Here, players can purchase mythic upgrade cards, which they will need in order to upgrade their mythic weapon. Mythic weapons have 8 exclusive levels which players can upgrade to get custom kill effects, attachments, muzzle flashes and more.

Here are all the items available in Part 1 of the mythic lucky draw in COD Mobile:

Sickle- Lost Gothic

Trip Mine- Lost Gothic

SP-R 208- Lost Gothic

Charm- Spun Relic

Calling Card- Dark Country

Cargo Truck- Lost Gothic

Emote- Six Chamber Shooter

Parachute- Lost Gothic

Krueger- Black Hat

Holger 26- Dark Frontier

Also Read: COD Mobile: How to complete this week’s Clan War challenges

First Legendary trip mine added in COD Mobile

COD Mobile seems to be expanding its legendary inventory. In the beginning, players only had legendary primary weapons. Soon, secondary weapons started getting legendary versions, as seen with the .50 GS and the recently released Renetti. COD Mobile also added Legendary operator skins in the form of Dark Nikto and Mace Final Guard.

Now, the game has added the first legendary lethal item to the game. Players can purchase the legendary trip mine from the mythic lucky draw that was added to the game earlier today. This trip has its own custom geometry and has a kill effect that players can notice in-game.

🔴 𝙉𝙀𝙒 Legendary Trip Mine KILL EFFECT

🔹 Coming soon next week together with Mythic Holger26. pic.twitter.com/s4mygeTLvx — REBEL CODM (@RebelCodm_YT) June 13, 2021

However, since it is a trip mine, players will usually never wait around to watch it blow, as they can kill themselves if they are too close to it. Therefore, the practicality of a legendary trip mine might not be the best, but it is still a fun addition to the game.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod