COD Mobile: How to complete this week’s Clan War challenges

COD Mobile started a new feature this season called Clan Wars. This is unlike something mobile FPS gaming has seen before. Clans existed in COD Mobile right from the beginning. Players get into different clans of their choice with teammates they play with for some minimal rewards.

The rewards used to range from Credits to crates that provided some rare or common skins. Overall, clans did not serve any important purpose. However, with the introduction of Clan Wars, the game has turned into a grind fest, thanks to all the amazing rewards up for grabs.

There are a lot of epic blueprints and epic operator skins that players can acquire by winning Clan Wars, and this is just another way for free-to-play players to stack up their inventories with special cosmetic items.

This week on Clan Wars in COD Mobile

One day is already over in this week's Clan Wars, and COD Mobile players have received the second set of challenges. Challenges include both Battle Royale and Multiplayer modes.

Shoot Program

Clan Wars challenge 1

Players need to grind the multiplayer mode, Secondary School, to complete this challenge. Every kill in this playlist will earn 8 points. Therefore, clan members should get together as a team to get the maximum number of kills in each round.

Since it is a public multiplayer mode, there will be lots of bots in every lobby, making the objective easier.

2. Mission: Holger 26

Clan Wars challenge 2

Players need to play Search and Destroy mode for this. It will also require a specific gun, the Holger 26. COD Mobile recently launched the Holger 26 LMG, and players can unlock it from the Seasonal events tab.

Each kill with the Holger 26 on Search and Destroy will count for 20. It is best to play public matches for this weapon if players wish to stack up loads of kills. With the QXR and Bizon meta, getting kills with the Holger in ranked might become a challenge of its own.

3. Private Custom

Clan Wars challenge 3

This is the most straightforward mission that players can earn huge points with. All they need to do is go into ranked BR games and pick up custom loadout from air drops. Most COD Mobile players do this anyway, as it drastically increases their chances of winning the match with balanced weapons. Each loadout pick will earn players 20 points.

