COD Mobile: How to unlock the Holger 26 LMG for Multiplayer

COD Mobile Season 4: Spurned and Burned is live in the game right now, and loads of new content is being added every week. The latest addition to the Seasonal challenge is the Holger 26 LMG. This weapon is from the Modern Warfare series, and players will enjoy its versatility over in the Gunsmith.

The Holger 26 LMG comes with a standard LMG build with a 100 capacity magazine and a medium ADS speed. But with its unique attachments and the right build, this weapon can be turned into an SMG/AR. Because of its high fire-power, the weapon will kick a lot, but players can enjoy an LMG at higher mobility.

How to unlock the Holger 26 in COD Mobile

Players will find the challenges to unlock the Holger 26 LMG listed under "Holger Strike" in Seasonal events.

There are a series of challenges that players need to complete to unlock the newest weapon in COD Mobile.

Kill 30 enemies in any game mode

Kill 20 enemies with any assualt rifle equipped with 5 attachments

Kill 15 enemies with headshots using any LMG

Kill 30 enemies with any LMG equipped with any magazine and 4 attachments

Kill 30 enemies with any assualt rifle with any charm attached

Kill 30 enemies with any Holger 26 with any 3 stickers attached

Most of the challenges are fairly easy, and players likely won't have to spend more than an hour to complete this process. For headshots, it is best to use Shock RC, which will keep players stable enough to land headshots effortlessly.

Also, to attach stickers, players can open the Gunsmith for Holger 26 and go into the customize section. Here. players can add stickers, change reticles and add charms to the weapon.

Players can also unlock the new melee weapon "Sickle" from the Seasonal event, "Razor Sharp."

