COD Mobile Season 4 leaks: New Mythic weapon, High Noon Chase event, and more

COD Mobile Season 4 is live right now, and the new SMG meta has taken over the community. There are two new weapons in the game: the MK2 marksman rifle, which is currently replacing the nerfed snipers. The other is the Holger 26 LMG which is yet to be released in multiplayer.

However, with the new meta and World Championship qualifiers ongoing, the ranked matches in COD Mobile have become extremely sweaty. A change of pace in the game would be appreciated by the gamers, especially those who like to be passive. This change might come to COD Mobile soon, considering a new weapon is lined up to be released.

Players who like to purchase skins with COD points can unlock the weapon. The upcoming gun for Season 4 is the Holger 26. It's a hybrid LMG from the Modern Warfare series that players can also turn into an assault rifle.

COD Mobile will add a seasonal event to the game for all free-to-play players and a Mythic variant of Holger 26. Currently, there are three mythics in the game. Holger 26 will be the fourth, and it will also be the first LMG mythic. These types of weapons come out in lucky draws and have a higher cost than legendaries.

Image via Twitter/@CODM_murdablast

Lucky draws are usually released on Thursday or Friday, so players can expect the mythic drop to occur later this week or next.

New High Noon Chase event in COD Mobile

There is a new event in the game that will begin on 10 June, and it will come packed with new rewards for all COD Mobile players.

The main reward for this event will be the Epic Tengu Black Gold Operator skin paired with the Echo Steam Clock Weapon blueprint. Players will also unlock various rare and common camos for different weapons in the game.

Event rewards can be unlocked by completing specific tasks in Multiplayer or Battle Royale.

Edited by Srijan Sen