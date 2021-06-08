5 best assault rifles in COD Mobile Season 4

With the release of COD Mobile Season 4 Spurned and Burned, Activision is giving players a glimpse of the Wild West. The new season brings with itself updated maps, featured game modes and weapon balancing to name a few.

ARs or assault rifles are among the most commonly used weapon classes in COD Mobile. Assault rifles are versatile and can be used as a close as well as a mid-range weapon. COD Mobile Season 4 brings some general adjustments to the assault rifle weapon class.

So in this article, players will get to know the five best Assault Rifles that they can utilize in COD Mobile Season 4. These weapons are suited for both multiplayer and battle royale game modes.

Best assault rifles in COD Mobile as of June 2021

1) AK -47

AK-47 is one the best automatic AR's in COD Mobile (Image via Kavo Gaming)

The AK-47 continues to be the best automatic assault rifle. It offers insane penetration damage and is the best in mid to close range fights. The recoil can be an issue for some, but those who master it will surely wreck the battlefield.

It is recommended that players use attachments to reduce recoil or learn the recoil pattern as this gun is really hard to control otherwise.

2) ASM 10

ASM 10 is an all around AR in COD Mobile (Image via u/Rockstarwantsmoney Reddit)

The ASM 10 is another great assault rifle in COD Mobile. It deals immense damage and is good for long-range fights with a decent fire rate. The gun also has the lowest mobility when compared to other weapons in the game. Players need to reach level 29 to unlock ASM10. However, the gun has poor control and recoil control is just about average.

3) DR-H

DR-H is good weapon with high damage (Image via Activision Games Blog)

The DR-H is one of the best assault rifles in COD Mobile. The gun has astounding damage numbers with flawless accuracy. DR-H possesses excellent mobility in combat and is effortless to control. However, DR-H happens to have an average fire rate and range.

4) LK24

LK24 has a good precision (Image via Kavo Gaming)

The LK24 is a great choice for players whose experience in aiming is not that great. The damage stat on this weapon is 41, combined with a reasonably quick shooting speed and high precision.

The LK24 is a pretty respectable weapon when it comes to quick shooting, movement and high accuracy.

5) Man-O-War

Man-O-War can do great damage to enemies(Image via CODM.gg)

Man-O-War is a mighty assault rifle with high damage numbers. The weapon additionally offers excellent accuracy with adequate mobility and range. The weapon lacks in fire rate and control, which makes it a demanding weapon for some players.

