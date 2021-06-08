Five best ASM10 loadouts in COD Mobile Season 4

With the launch of COD Mobile Season 4: Spurned & Burned, the battle royale has turned into the wild west. A new patch for Season 4 was introduced last month that brought a couple of changes to the ASM10 assault rifle weapon.

ASM10 is in the assault rifle weapon class of COD Mobile. It has high damage and is long-range compatible with a decent fire rate. It has the lowest mobility when compared to other weapons.

Players are now looking to make adjustments to their loadouts to get the most out of the newly tweaked ASM10. Players need to reach level 29 to unlock ASM10.

Also read: Top 5 tips to level up quickly in COD Mobile Season 4

Top ASM10 Loadouts in COD Mobile Season 4

Some of the best ASM10 loadouts(Image via Call of Duty Mobile)

#1 - ASM10 Battle Royale Loadout

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor.

Monolithic Suppressor. Stock: MIP Strike Stock.

MIP Strike Stock. Underbarrel: Strike Foregrip.

Strike Foregrip. Ammunition: 40 Round Extended Mag.

40 Round Extended Mag. Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape.

The above loadout is suitable for players jumping into Battle Royale mode on COD Mobile. This build suppresses the firing sound, adding more range with great accuracy and excellent recoil control. However, the ADS rate is a bit slow.

#2 - ASM10 General Purpose Loadout

ASM10 is an all-round weapon as well(Image via CODM.gg)

Muzzle: RTC Light Muzzle Brake.

RTC Light Muzzle Brake. Laser: OWC Laser - Tactical.

OWC Laser - Tactical. Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip.

Merc Foregrip. Ammunition: 33 Round Extended Mag.

33 Round Extended Mag. Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape.

This is an all-weather ASM10 class loadout, and the attachments are created with a balanced playstyle for players who like to get kills. This loadout possesses great accuracy, good recoil control, and decent overall versatility.

#3 - ASM10 Combative Loadout

ASM10 can be used as an ambush weapon (Image via CODM.gg)

Barrel: MIP Light Barrel (Short).

MIP Light Barrel (Short). Laser: OWC Laser - Tactical.

OWC Laser - Tactical. Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip.

Ranger Foregrip. Ammunition: 33 Round Extended Mag.

33 Round Extended Mag. Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape.

The above ASM10 attachment class is set up for those who like to attack and ambush and favor most of their gunfight up close and personal. This build increases ASM10 ADS speed while also retaining excellent accuracy combined with moderate recoil control.

#4 - ASM10 Stealth Loadout

ASM10 can be used as a Stealth weapon (Image via Kavo Gaming)

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor.

Monolithic Suppressor. Barrel: MIP Light Barrel (Short).

MIP Light Barrel (Short). Stock: No Stock.

No Stock. Underbarrel: Operator Foregrip.

Operator Foregrip. Rear Grip: Rubberized grip Tape.

This ASM10 class is made for sneaky players, players who prefer circling the enemy line and get a kill from the enemy's back. This loadout suppresses the gun sound, adding extra range along with good recoil control and mobility.

#5 - ASM10 Close Range Loadout

ASM10 can be a close combat weapon as well (Image via Fossbytes)

Stock: No Stock.

No Stock. Laser: OWC Laser - Tactical.

OWC Laser - Tactical. Underbarrel: Tactical Foregrip A.

Tactical Foregrip A. Ammunition: 40 Round Extended Mag.

40 Round Extended Mag. Rear Grip: Granulated Grip Tape.

This loadout is best for players who prefer to get a kill close to mid-range. The No Stock attachments allows players faster ADS speed and lower recoil control, making it very practical for close-range combat.

Also read: 5 best gun combinations in COD Mobile Season 4

Edited by suwaidfazal