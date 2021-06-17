COD Mobile : Best Loadouts for Holger 26 LMG

COD Mobile has released the newest weapon in the game, the Holger 26 LMG. This is the fastest LMG in the game and it is also a hybrid weapon. First added to the Call of Duty franchise in the Modern Warfare series, the Holger 26 LMG raised eyebrows with its capabilities of turning into a G36 assault rifle in the Gunsmith.

Since COD Mobile also has the Gunsmith feature, players can mess around with the attachments of the Holger 36 and make it a G36 rifle with better mobility and movement speed.

Every gunsmith build for a weapon has its own pros and cons. COD Mobile players might be interested in trying this LMG in its two different variants but the playstyle for both will be vastly different. However, to play with the gun, players need to first unlock it by completing a series of challenges available in Seasonal events.

Also Read: How to get a Heartbeat Sensor in COD Mobile Season 4

Best gunsmith builds for the Holger 26 in COD Mobile

Since Holger 26 is primarily an LMG, the first build will be a standard LMG build, with a high magazine capacity and low control. However, this is the fastest LMG in the game and has mobility equivalent to an assault rifle.

The accuracy of this build is also pretty decent, and players will hardly feel any recoil in mid-range fights. There is a vertical recoil that kicks in, so players might have to control the weapon over longer ranges.

LMG build/ Image via Call of Duty Mobile

Muzzle- RTC Light Muzzle Break

Barrel- MIP Light

Stock- YKM Combat Stock

Laser- OWC Laser-Tactical

Rear Grip- Granulated Grip Tape

The next build will be a G36 assault rifle build, with very high mobility and ADS speed. Players will enjoy the speed of this weapon but there is a substantial compromise to the weapon's control. The recoil will kick in even more in mid-range, and players who find it too difficult may consider using a red-dot.

G36 build/ Image via Call of Duty Mobile

Barrel- MIP Light Barrel Short

Stock- No Stock

Laser- OWC Laser-Tactical

Ammunition- Holger- 26K Double Stack Carbine Mag

Rear Grip- Granulated Grip Tape

Also Read: How to get free Ice Axe - Overpower skin in COD Mobile Season 4

Edited by Nikhil Vinod