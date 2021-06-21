COD Mobile teases two new guns from MW ahead of Season 5

Season 4 of COD Mobile is running its last lap as Season 5 nears. There has been no official announcement from Activision's side, but COD Mobile Season 5 is expected to arrive on June 28th, 2021. Gamers should grind hard in the final week of COD Mobile Season 4 to grab BP, event and Ranked mode rewards.

Meanwhile, there have been many leaks about the arrival of many new additions to the game in Season 5. Players can expect new Epic characters, new MP mode maps, a revamped BP theme and, more importantly, new functional weapons.

New upcoming functional weapons in COD Mobile Season 5

COD Mobile has not confirmed the names of the guns, but a Shotgun and an AR are officially new additions to the players' arsenals. '725' and 'CR-56 AMAX' from Call of Duty Modern Warfare will be the additions to COD Mobile. Here's what is known about both of the weapons so far:

725 from COD MW

'725' Shotgun from COD: MW to arrive in COD Mobile (Image via Activision)

725 will be the latest addition to the Shotgun weapon class in COD after the Echo, which Developers added back in Season 10. The double-barreled shotgun has a semi-automatic fire mode with a two-round capacity.

Like the other shotguns in COD Mobile, 725 will possess brilliant damage stats coupled with decent accuracy and reasonable control in close-range fights. The weapon is best suited for close-quarter skirmishes and will be a liability in mid-range and long-range fights.

CR-56 AMAX from COD MW

Players can also expect the release of blueprints with high rarity along with the weapons (Image via Activision)

Another weapon from COD MW that boasts decent damage stats in the AR weapon class. The new AR has reasonable control and mobility that makes it a good pick for medium-range fights.

When equipped with suitable attachments, CR-56 AMAX can prove to be a deadlier weapon choice for any mode. This AR addition will be the latest since AS-VAL in COD Mobile Season 2.

When will they arrive?

There is no word on their official release date, but following the previous trends, they can make an entry to the game either as a BP reward in Season 5 or as an in-game event item. Either way, gamers will have to grind hard to procure both new functional weapons in COD Mobile Season 5, expected to arrive on June 28th, 2021 (UTC).

