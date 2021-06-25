COD Mobile Season 5 release date and time revealed

Activision has revealed the date and time for the latest season of COD Mobile today. COD Mobile Season 5: In Deep Water is dropping next week and will bring tons of new features and rewards for fans.

The developers have also revealed a lot about the upcoming season, including new maps, modes, events, weapons, and many more. So, players will have to wait for the next season's arrival to enjoy the upcoming stuff.

🌊 Season 5: In Deep Water

⚓🤿 Lower your anchors and get ready to dive into the new season!



🔍 More intel here 👉 https://t.co/yzpP0kkhHU



🆕 New season is deploying to #CODMobile early next week, but check in-game now for the return of a legend 😎! pic.twitter.com/FKRwPCC6Kc — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) June 25, 2021

When is COD Mobile Season 5 releasing?

COD Mobile is releasing on June 29 (UTC) (Image via Activision)

Season 5, officially known as In Deep Water, will be releasing on June 28th, 2021, 5:00 PM (PDT) or June 29th, 2021 (UTC). Players can enter the new season after updating the game with a small patch of update.

Also read: Latest COD Mobile weekly community update brings Dark Gunman Mythic Drop, Holger 26 gun, and more.

What's new in Season 5

The developers have decided to add tons of new features to the latest season, including a revamped Battle Pass like every new season. Apart from the brand new BP, the new things include:

Three new multiplayer maps: Docks, Aniyah Incursion, and Suldal Harbor.

a K-9 unit: New Operator Skill in Multiplayer mode.

Two new multiplayer modes: Cranked: Confirmed and Ground Mission.

Two new weapons: CR-56 AMAX and 725 (Shotgun)

A new green perk: Gung-Ho

New Battle Royale Class: Time Traveler class.

🌊 Get ready to submerge into the new season with new weapons!



5️⃣ Season 5: In Deep Water launches to #CODMobile early next week! pic.twitter.com/jkBiidXYGb — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) June 25, 2021

Also read: How to get free Ice Axe - Overpower skin in COD Mobile Season 4

Ghost has returned to the game

Ghost has finally returned to the game (Image via Activision)

Simon "Ghost" Riley, one of the most popular characters in COD Mobile, has returned from the dead after getting killed by Templar in Season 12: Winter War.

The COD Mobile character has returned with a K9 unit, hinting at the upcoming Legendary level Ghost Operator in the game. It is expected that Ghost will be a major focus of COD Mobile Season 5: In Deep Water.

Back from the Deep.



6.24.21 at 5PM PT. pic.twitter.com/ISTc39qSpe — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) June 21, 2021

Ongoing challenges

Players should check out the ongoing challenges (Image via Activision)

As Season 4 will be ending next week, players should have their focus on completing the following ongoing Season 4 events to grab free rewards:

Unstoppable Streak

Razor Sharp

Survival of the Fittest

Gold or Nothing

BR Mastermind

Under Pressure

Holger Strike

All the challenges are available till June 28th, 2021, 5:00 PM (PDT).

Also read: COD Mobile Season 4: How to unlock Epic Kilo Bolt-Action - Constable.

Edited by Shaheen Banu