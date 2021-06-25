COD Mobile Season 5 Battle Pass: New Epic weapons, operators, and more

COD Mobile Season 5: In Deep Water is scheduled for release on June 29th, 2021 (UTC), and players will be able to access Season 5 after updating the game. Season 5's Battle Pass will begin on the same day, enabling gamers to unlock many Epic rewards from BP.
After announcing COD Mobile Season 5's theme and name yesterday, Activision has revealed new intel about the upcoming season with a Season 5 BP trailer. The water-themed season of COD Mobile will introduce new operators and weapon blueprints through the Season 5 Battle Pass.
All known details about the upcoming Season 5 Battle Pass are given below:
COD Mobile Season 5: In Deep Water Battle Pass
Once the Battle Pass becomes available in-game, players can buy the same in exchange for COD Points to avail Premium BP rewards. The prices of the Premium Pass and Premium Pass Bundle will be revealed later. Gamers will have to grind hard in COD Mobile to gain BP XP and unlock Premium Pass tier rewards after they purchase the same.
Also read: COD Mobile Season 5 release date, Battle Pass leaks and everything we know so far
Here's the list of all upcoming items in COD Mobile Season 5 BP:
Epic Weapon Blueprints (Premium Pass)
- BK57 - Counter Stealth Unit
- QXR - Close Catch
- DR-H - Rebreather
- PP19 Bizon - Devilfish
- CR-56 AMAX - Torpedo
Epic Characters (Premium Pass)
- Merrick
- Rorke - Man Hunter
- Otter - Backstroke
- Roze - Foreshadow.
Also read: COD Mobile Season 5 release date and time revealed
Other rewards
- Charm - Killer Whale
- Backpack - Stock Up
- 'Swim Up' emote
- Calling Card - Eye of the Storm (Legendary item)
- Avatar - Man Hunter
- Frame - Sub-Aquatic
BP Bundle rewards
- Calling Card - Wetworks
- Karambit - Black Ice
- Frame - Dark Freeze
- Avatar - Ghosts
Free BP rewards
- New Operator Skill: a K9 Unit at Tier 14
- New functional weapon: CR-56 Amax at Tier 21
There are almost three days left until the arrival of the new Battle Pass. In the meantime, players can grind hard to max out the Season 4 Battle Pass and claim rewards.
Also read: COD Mobile reveals three new maps ahead of Season 5