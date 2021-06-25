COD Mobile Season 5 Battle Pass: New Epic weapons, operators, and more

COD Mobile Season 5: In Deep Water is scheduled for release on June 29th, 2021 (UTC), and players will be able to access Season 5 after updating the game. Season 5's Battle Pass will begin on the same day, enabling gamers to unlock many Epic rewards from BP.

After announcing COD Mobile Season 5's theme and name yesterday, Activision has revealed new intel about the upcoming season with a Season 5 BP trailer. The water-themed season of COD Mobile will introduce new operators and weapon blueprints through the Season 5 Battle Pass.

All known details about the upcoming Season 5 Battle Pass are given below:

COD Mobile Season 5: In Deep Water Battle Pass

COD Mobile Season 5: In Deep Water Battle Pass is as exciting as its name (Image via Activision)

Once the Battle Pass becomes available in-game, players can buy the same in exchange for COD Points to avail Premium BP rewards. The prices of the Premium Pass and Premium Pass Bundle will be revealed later. Gamers will have to grind hard in COD Mobile to gain BP XP and unlock Premium Pass tier rewards after they purchase the same.

Here's the list of all upcoming items in COD Mobile Season 5 BP:

Epic Weapon Blueprints (Premium Pass)

PP19 Bizon - Devilfish (Image via Activision)

BK57 - Counter Stealth Unit

QXR - Close Catch

DR-H - Rebreather

PP19 Bizon - Devilfish

CR-56 AMAX - Torpedo

Epic Characters (Premium Pass)

Upcoming Epic Operators in Season 5 Battle Pass (Image via Activision)

Merrick

Rorke - Man Hunter

Otter - Backstroke

Roze - Foreshadow.

Other rewards

Charm - Killer Whale

Backpack - Stock Up

'Swim Up' emote

Calling Card - Eye of the Storm (Legendary item)

Avatar - Man Hunter

Frame - Sub-Aquatic

BP Bundle rewards

Calling Card - Wetworks

Karambit - Black Ice

Frame - Dark Freeze

Avatar - Ghosts

Free BP rewards

A K9 unit in MP Mode (Image via Activision)

New Operator Skill: a K9 Unit at Tier 14

New functional weapon: CR-56 Amax at Tier 21

There are almost three days left until the arrival of the new Battle Pass. In the meantime, players can grind hard to max out the Season 4 Battle Pass and claim rewards.

Season 5⁣⁣

🌊🏊‍♀️🌊🌊🏊‍♂️🌊🚢🌊⁣⁣

🐟 🐠 ⛓⁣⁣

🐡 IN 🐋 ⛓ ⁣⁣

DEEP ⛓ ⁣⁣

WATER ⛓⁣⁣

🦈 ⛓⁣⁣

🦀 🦐 ⚓⁣⁣ pic.twitter.com/OaR26ciFiX — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) June 23, 2021

