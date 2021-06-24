COD Mobile Season 5 release date, Battle Pass leaks and everything we know so far

COD Mobile Season 5 is right around the corner, and it is raising a lot of eyebrows, since there is almost no information available on it. COD Mobile has announced the theme for Season 5, and this time, players are in for a naval-themed season.

Called "In Deep Water," Season 5 of COD mobile will feature a lot of new content, including new operators, new weapons and new multiplayer maps. The unfortunate streak continues for Battle Royale players as COD Mobile still has no updates on a different Battle Royale map.

Season 5⁣⁣

🌊🏊‍♀️🌊🌊🏊‍♂️🌊🚢🌊⁣⁣

🐟 🐠 ⛓⁣⁣

🐡 IN 🐋 ⛓ ⁣⁣

DEEP ⛓ ⁣⁣

WATER ⛓⁣⁣

🦈 ⛓⁣⁣

🦀 🦐 ⚓⁣⁣ pic.twitter.com/OaR26ciFiX — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) June 23, 2021

When is Zombies coming out in COD Mobile?

Zombies is supposed to be released later this year, but as there is no wind from the dataminers, there is hardly any chance that Season 5 will see the re-introduction of COD Mobile Zombies.

The Chinese version of the game already has Zombies with a dedicated battlepass, so Global players can be hopeful that the mode is going to come later this year. The second anniversary will take place in October and that might be a good time to re-release the mode.

When does Season 5 begin on COD Mobile?

According to the Season 4 Battle Pass, it gets over after 5 days, and therefore, if the update schedule goes the right way, players will be able to enjoy the new season from 29th June, 2021.

Sometimes there are problems with the update and devs delay the release, but there are no hints of hindrance this season.

Battle Pass leaks for Season 5

There aren't any Battle Pass leaks available at the moment, but only speculation that a complete Call of Duty Ghosts-dedicated Battle Pass might be awaiting players next season.

The speculation got even stronger after COD Mobile released an underwater teaser for next season. It seems to be based on the 12th campaign mission of the Call of Duty Ghosts title, which is called "Into the Deep".

There are four characters involved in the mission, which many believe are going to be Battle Pass characters for next season. Logan Walker and Keegan P. Russ are the two most probable characters for the Season 5 Battle Pass.

As Season 5 edges closer, more leaks are expected to come out, and players will have to wait a few more days before COD Mobile uploads the entire roadmap for the upcoming season.

