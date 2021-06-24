Everything new in COD Mobile Season 5: New Multiplayer maps and new modes

COD Mobile Season 4: Spruned and Burned has only five days left, according to the Battle Pass timer. If everything goes like last season, COD Mobile players can expect the new season to drop on 29th June 2021. COD Mobile announced the new season today on Twitter. Season 5 will be called "In Deep Water."

Season 5⁣⁣

🌊🏊‍♀️🌊🌊🏊‍♂️🌊🚢🌊⁣⁣

🐟 🐠 ⛓⁣⁣

🐡 IN 🐋 ⛓ ⁣⁣

DEEP ⛓ ⁣⁣

WATER ⛓⁣⁣

🦈 ⛓⁣⁣

🦀 🦐 ⚓⁣⁣ pic.twitter.com/OaR26ciFiX — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) June 23, 2021

This goes against the initial leak, which claimed that Season 5 would be Call of Duty Ghosts themed. With this current theme, players can expect some aquatic skins to be added to the game.

Furthermore, COD Mobile has also announced that three new multiplayer maps are coming to the game soon:

1) Suldal Harbor

Image via Activision

Located beside the Black Sea, this Modern Warfare 6v6 map has finally made its way into COD Mobile and will be released in Season 5: In Deep Water. The map contains a warehouse and office where players can expect acute corners for people to grab power positions over the map.

2) Docks

Image via Activision

It is a small Gunfight map, suitable for 1v1s or 2v2s. This map is located in London and is again from the Modern Warfare series. Docks were also spotted in World War.

3) Aniyah Incursion

Image via Activision

Another Modern Warfare classic, this map is located in Asia. The Aniyah Palace is the central attraction, where players can expect most of the fighting to occur. It is a 6v6 map, but it is unknown if COD mobile will add it to the ranked rotation next season.

A new mode in COD Mobile: 32 v 32 Domination

COD Mobile will add a 32 v 32 mode to the game next season, and the mode will probably come with the new 6v6 maps: Suldal Harbor or Aniyah Incursion. Both the maps are three-lane maps, but they are huge and will support five domination points instead of three.

While only data file leaks are available so far, this mode is more or less confirmed for next season.

Edited by Srijan Sen