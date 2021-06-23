Four ways to earn Relentless Medal in COD Mobile

Achieving the Relentless Medal in COD Mobile is one of the toughest challenges to complete. Players will have to get 20 consecutive kills without dying to achieve the Relentless medal in COD Mobile.

There are several ways to acquire the medal, like using high-tier weapons. Players could also play in lobbies where AI bots can join to get easy kills and score streaks.

This medal can only be achieved by playing multiplayer matches. However, this challenge may prove tough for a lot of players, especially in high-ranked matches where everyone is good at the game.

With these few tricks, players can increase their chances of earning the Relentless medal in COD Mobile.

Tricks to get the Relentless Medal in COD Mobile

1. Playing non-ranked multiplayer matches

The perfect time to apply this strategy would be after every major patch of the game, as not everyone will be able to update immediately. When there are lesser players on the server, the game automatically places AI bots in non-ranked multiplayer matches.

AI bots are easy to identify and kill (via gameranx)

One can easily spot AI bots through their chunky gameplay style. Most bots will not hide for cover and will simply run and shoot anyone in sight. Players can spot such bots and get easy kills in the match.

However, players still need to look out for other real players. They need to stay alive until they achieve 20 kills in order to earn the Relentless medal in COD Mobile.

2. Using scorestreaks

Whenever possible, players should use the most powerful operator skills or scorestreaks to easily kill enemies. They are very powerful and can kill enemies from a safe distance in a single shot.

Operator Skills or Scorestreaks, powerful in killing enemies (via digit)

3. Playing it safe

To avoid getting killed on COD Mobile, players need to be aware of their nearby surroundings. Every multiplayer map has a safe spot. While looking for potential targets, players should hide in such spots and avoid rushing to dangerous locations.

4. Using weapons with high fire rate

Weapons with a high rate of fire make it easy to take down enemies in short-range combat. Such weapons also come with a lot of ammo which can be used wisely to drop multiple players or bots in one full magazine. Fennec SMG is one such powerful weapon in COD Mobile that players can use along with the Akimbo perk to double the firepower.

If players follow the above-given methods generously, they can earn the Relentless Medal in COD Mobile in no time.

Edited by Ashish Yadav