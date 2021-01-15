How to play COD Mobile on laptops and PCs using emulators in 2021: Step-by-step guide for beginners

COD Mobile is one of the most popular shooting games. Activision’s title has done a fantastic job of meeting the huge expectations that come with any game from the long-running Call of Duty franchise. In fact, it would be an understatement to say that it has met it. COD Mobile has surpassed those expectations.

COD Mobile is available to install on Android from the google play store and iOS from the Apple app store. However, if players want to enjoy the game on a PC or laptop, they have to follow some extra steps.

Steps to install COD Mobile on laptops and PCs

Players can play COD Mobile on a PC/laptop with the help of an emulator. The emulator will help the PC imitate software features of Android on PC/laptop to run the game.

#1 - Install Gameloop emulator using any internet browser(Preferably Google Chrome) on PC/laptop. For a link to the official Gameloop website, click here.

#2 - Open the Gameloop emulator software and click on the “Game Center” option, which can be seen on top of the software interface.

#3 - The Call of Duty Mobile game will be available on the main screen under “Game Center.”

#4 - Click on the COD Mobile game, after which one will be directed to the main screen of COD Mobile.

#5 - Click on the install button, which will appear towards the screen's bottom right corner.

#6 - After the download and install process has been completed, the game should be available under the “My Games” section of the Gameloop emulator.

#7 - Click on the game to launch it and play.

Note: In some cases, the user may face the following problems:

The emulator website will not load up.

Emulator gets installed, but the game will not download/install/run.

To solve this problem, players can install a free VPN like Touch VPN or Proton VPN and connect to a different country and then retry the above steps.

