COD Mobile: How to complete this week’s Clan War missions

COD Mobile introduced a new game mode called Clan Wars in Season 4, making the game a much bigger grind fest than it already is. The best part about Clan Wars is that it means something to players to be part of a clan. There is a dedicated store in this mode where players can purchase various upgrades and skins by exchanging the clan currency that they earn by winning Clan Wars every week in COD Mobile.

Clan Wars start every Tuesday and ends on Sunday. Six clans come together to battle it out by grinding for various missions that are allotted throughout the week. Players can also couple their Clan War grinds with their camo grind to unlock the Diamond or Damascus camos.

Every mission in Clan Wars offers different amounts of Clan node points, which eventually accumulate to form the ultimate score. The contribution that each clan member can make has no limit, however, it is best if all members of the clan participate to ensure a win. Furthermore, contributing more has its reward and players with the highest contributions in each war will eventually receive more clan currency than others.

This week in COD Mobile Clan Wars

There are three ongoing missions in Clan Wars and they all have a timer indicating when it will refresh and when new missions will be added to COD Mobile.

#1 Royale Elite

Clan War mission 1 (via COD Mobile) Clan War mission 2 (via COD Mobile)

Players will need to play in Battle Royale mode and enter the top 3 in each lobby. Each win will earn them 60 points. Here, players will need to play in Classic mode as Alcatraz will not work. Playing with clan squads will be the best way to achieve 240 points in each match.

#2 Sparrow

Clan Wars mission 2 (via COD Mobile)

Players need to eliminate as many enemies as they can in multiplayer domination mode with a Sparrow. Each kill with the Operator Skill will earn them 20 points. This mission can be completed in ranked domination as well. The best strategy would be to use the Overclock perk to charge their Operator Skill faster.

#3 Shipment Enthusiasm

Clan Wars mission 3 (via COD Mobile)

Players need to eliminate as many enemies as possible in the Shipment 10 vs 10 playlist on COD Mobile. They can kill with any primary weapon or pistols to get 3 points per kill. Again, the best strategy would be to play with clan squads to ensure the maximum accumulation of points per match. Players can also grind camos in this mission.

