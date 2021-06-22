COD Mobile to add Sawed-off in Season 5 but only as an annoying Secondary weapon

COD Mobile has teased two new weapons that will be coming out next season. Both are Modern Warfare weapons and will be added to the game as part of the Battle Pass that players can grind and unlock. One of the weapons might also get a mid-season release date with a Featured or Seasonal event.

The two new weapons that are going to be released in the upcoming season are CR 56 AMAX and the 725 Sawed Off. The AMAX is fan favorite assault rifle in Warzone. It is extremely powerful and has received multiple nerfs, but is still one of the top 5 guns to go for in Warzone. With the right optic and grip, the gun barely has any recoil and beams enemies down with an insane TTK across all modes.

🛠⚒ Scavenge then salvage...

& it will be as good as new!



🔜 Coming soon to #CODMobile! pic.twitter.com/Voi0C9RBi2 — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) June 20, 2021

However, according to the rumors, COD Mobile is planning something more interesting with the Sawed Off shotty. In all probability, the 725 is going to be a secondary weapon in the game.

While it may seem like the short barreled shotgun is too overpowered as a secondary weapon, COD Mobile players have had their fair share of the Akimbo Deagles, which were better than most primary weapons when they were first released into the game. If multiplayer regulars can cope with that, a Sawed Off shotty should not be making too much of a difference with only 2 shots per reload.

725 Sawed Off might become the next secondary meta in COD Mobile

Using a shotgun also has a skill ceiling and most players who play with automatic weapons won't find the Sawed Off an easy option like the Akimbo .50 GS. However, in the hands of a good shot gunner, the Sawed Off might be really annoying. The clip below from Modern Warfare Shoothouse proves the above statement.

So there is reason to believe with the right class setup, the Sawed Off has every chance of becoming the next secondary meta COD Mobile. WIth QXRs and PP Bizons just destroying every lobby, this weapon might be the only chance for players to get back into a close quarter combat. COD Mobile Season 4 has around a week left, after which players can expect both new weapons in the game.

