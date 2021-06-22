COD Mobile announces legendary Ghost skin for Season 4

Fans are in for a treat this season as COD Mobile teased another legendary character coming to the game. Usually, mythic weapons and legendary characters are released in alternate seasons. However, COD Mobile seems to be changing things up this time around.

Earlier today, COD Mobile announced that the legendary Ghost skin would arrive in two days.

Ghost Dogman, as leakers have suggested this skin will be named, is all set to be released on June 24th. For the first time, players will get a legendary character skin that has its own pet.

Ghost with a German Shepard was first seen in the comics, and the players knew then that a legendary ghost character was imminent. There is already a default Ghost skin in the game, but players can only get it by using a code in the redemption center.

Legendary characters have specific attributes exclusive to them. They all have holographic kill counters and custom death boxes for enemies. The first legendary character, Dark Nikto, came with a custom UAV, and the legendary Mace from the previous season had custom Predator Missiles.

It is unclear which custom scorestreak will be attached to the legendary Ghost. They are hardly the most talked about feature when it comes to legendary skins as players don't stare in the sky waiting for custom-skinned UAVs or Predator Missiles to show up.

Legendary Ghost tease also shows off upcoming secondary weapon in COD Mobile

The YouTuber teaser shows Ghost sporting two shotguns on his back, which are Sawed-off pump shotguns, similar to the one COD Mobile has teased will come out in Season 5.

The 725 in Call of Duty Modern Warfare (Image via Call of Duty)

The 725 from Call of Duty Modern Warfare is coming out next season, along with the CR 56 AMAX assault rifle. It has been some time since COD Mobile added a new shotgun to the game, with the last one being the KRM, added in Season 10 last year.

The Sawed-off shotgun is coming into the game next season, but players will get an early look at it on the legendary Ghost skin that comes out in two days.

